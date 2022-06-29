Josiah Menger, a native of Choctaw, Oklahoma, who played in 2020-21 for the Fort Wayne Spacemen junior team, has committed to play college hockey for Indiana Tech, according to the Spacemen.
Menger, 20, had two goals and four points in 26 games as a forward for the Spacemen in the United States Premier Hockey League’s Premier Division.
Last season, he played 21 games at that level for Lake Tahoe with three goals and four points, 21 games for the Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers in NA3HL with three goals and eight points, and five scoreless games with Florida of the USPHL Elite division.
He was coached by Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, former Komets captain, with the Spacemen.
"Josiah Menger is one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached. Selfishly we’re excited that he’ll be close to us playing for Indiana Tech. His work ethic and determination will certainly rub off on their coaching staff and his teammates," Schrock wrote on social media.