In Craig Young’s three seasons playing football for Ohio State, the Buckeyes went 31-4 and reached the College Football Playoff twice.
When Young decided to transfer this offseason, he wanted to go somewhere he could continue to win. The team he chose, Kansas, seemed somewhat out of step with that desire: the Jayhawks have not so much as finished above .500 since 2008, had gone winless as recently as 2020 and were 2-10 in coach Lance Leipold’s first season in 2021. None of that bothered the Wayne product, who saw potential in Lawrence, Kansas.
“I just thought it was the best place for me,” Young said. “I saw the hunger in guys that they had from last year; … so I just thought it was the best place for me to come in, give these guys a spark. I was hungry to continue to win, and I just felt like this was the best fit for me to come in and play and help turn things around.”
Young’s belief in the building project that was taking place at Kansas grew through his first offseason with the team. After a few preseason practices in August, the Fort Wayne native proclaimed the Jayhawks on the verge of a breakthrough.
“We’re going to shock a lot of people,” he said.
Those words turned out to be prescient. With Young playing a key role on its defense, Kansas was arguably the most surprising team of the first half of the college football season, racing out to a 5-0 start and climbing to 19th in the AP poll, the first time the Jayhawks had been ranked since 2008. Three straight losses since – an injury to star quarterback Jalon Daniels did not help – have done little to dampen the program’s upward momentum.
“I always had a feeling we had a great team during fall camp,” Young said. “So this really is not surprising that we’re winning and everything because I’ve seen it, I came from a team where you could just tell. It was not a surprise for me at all. I knew we were going to win.”
Young entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Buckeyes in which he totaled 27 tackles in 26 games, notched a career highlight with a pick-six against Maryland last season and switched repeatedly between safety and linebacker as the Buckeyes searched for a way to get his elite athleticism on the field.
When he entered the transfer portal in search of a fresh start with three seasons of eligibility remaining, Kansas stuck out as an option because of the reputation of Leipold and his staff, which has largely been intact since Leipold’s days at Division III power Wisconsin-Whitewater in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Young felt he could trust the staff’s continuity and record of success and that, plus Kansas’s need for help in the secondary and Leipold’s no-frills recruiting pitch, were enough to sell the former General.
“He told me I could have a huge impact,” Young said of Leipold. “He didn’t promise me anything. He told me that if I come in and work hard and do the right thing that things would fall into place for me and that’s what’s going on now.”
Young has started from Week 1 for the Jayhawks and the habits and techniques he picked up at Ohio State are certainly among the reasons for his place in the lineup. But just as significant are the attributes he already possessed when he was a high school star in Fort Wayne: length, speed and physicality.
Those traits fit exactly what Kansas needs from its “hawk” position, a linebacker-safety hybrid that must be able to tackle in open space and cover wide receivers down the field, but also come up in the box and fit runs on occasion. After bouncing between positions at Ohio State, Young has found a home at hawk. Even before the season began, Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson sounded almost giddy about the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Young’s ability to handle the position.
“He fits in really well at that spot, I’ll say it that way,” Simpson said. “Craig can run, he’s one of our faster guys, he’s got tremendous length. … Being a big, tall, long guy, we’re putting a lot on him and he’s killing it.
“We’re putting a lot on him in terms of what he needs to know and he’s embracing it and even going above and beyond to make sure he’s really locked in with everything we’re doing.”
Heading into Year 2 under Leipold, Kansas brought in a number of transfers from successful programs, part of a plan to build a winning culture where losing had predominated for years. Young was among that group, along with fellow linebackers Eriq Gilyard from UCF and Lorenzo McCaskill from defending Sun Belt champion Louisiana-Lafayette.
In the offseason, those players began the process of building the type of player-led culture they had at their previous schools.
“Winning is hard, it’s one of the hardest things to do in college football,” Young said. “Our conversations are about just bringing a winning approach to the team, holding people accountable. What does it take to win?”
Young’s ability to impart the lessons he learned at Ohio State – through words and actions alike – impressed Leipold throughout the offseason.
“Craig’s been outstanding here,” the Jayhawks’ coach said. “You can see things about his approach and how he goes about it – when he hits the field in his pre-practice routine, he’s not out there just having conversations, he’s getting ready to go. When you’re in a program like Ohio State, he’s probably learned from a lot of good guys. He’s seen it and he knows you have to be on and locked in. To watch the way he’s going about it helps (his teammates).”
Young has proved his worth on the field, as well, tallying 38 tackles – 27 of them solo stops, a testament to his work in the open field – four tackles for loss and three sacks, all career-highs, plus an interception against Baylor on Saturday and two pass breakups.
He takes some satisfaction in winning where few thought it would happen this year, but he isn’t satisfied.
“It’s fun proving people wrong, but we just have to stay humble with everything because the job’s not done, the job’s not finished yet on what we really want to accomplish,” Young said.
“It’s just different here in Lawrence, Kansas. We’re walking in places different. It’s been fun, it’s been an enjoyable moment.”