Former North Side basketball star Keion Brooks Jr. will transfer from Kentucky to Washington, he announced on Instagram on Monday. The 6-foot-7 wing has two years of eligibility remaining and was the No. 41 player in the transfer portal, according to 247sports.com.
Brooks, a five-star recruit out of high school, played three seasons for the Wildcats, getting more efficient each year. As a junior this past season he averaged 10.8 points on 49% shooting – 52% from inside the arc – and 4.4 rebounds for a Kentucky team that went 26-8 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky was upset in the first round by 15th-seeded St. Peter’s, which went on to make a run to the Elite Eight.
In the aftermath of that loss, Brooks seemed as though he might be on his way out of Lexington.
“The ending doesn’t change how I look at these guys at all,” Brooks said. “I love every single one of them. I love the progress and the progression that we made throughout the whole year, how we came together, how we got better as a team, how guys got better individually.
“I love and enjoy being around the staff, having really good and great times. My tenure here has been a little funky and difficult, a little different, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Coming here, I’ve learned a lot beyond being a basketball player, but Coach (John) Calipari has done a great job of shaping me into a better man and that being said, I don’t regret anything that I’ve been through as long as I’ve been here.”
Calipari seemed to know Brooks was ready to move on.
“His thoughtfulness and maturity not only as a player, but as a man, will allow him to go through this (NBA draft) process and make the best decision for his future,” Calipari told ESPN in April. “He and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide.”
In April, Brooks entered the NBA draft and then the transfer portal. Though he did not earn an invitation to the NBA combine, where most of the players who are likely to be drafted work out for NBA scouts and executives, the former Legend seemed set on staying in the draft.
“I’m all in on this draft process,” Brooks, who participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp – workouts in front of league scouts for combine hopefuls – in May, told 247sports.com. “I couldn’t even tell you who is recruiting me. If anyone wants to get in touch they can reach out to my family but I am all locked in on this.
“The odds of me staying in the draft are pretty high. Going back to college is something that I quite frankly don’t plan on doing.”
But Brooks seemed unlikely to be drafted, and while he was in the draft he was receiving significant interest from college teams. At least 16 schools, including Notre Dame, were in “regular contact” with Brooks’ family, according to a CBS Sports report. On May 24, Stadium reported Brooks was pulling his name out of the draft.
Brooks visited Seattle and chose the Huskies after also visiting Arizona.
He joins a Washington team that went 17-15 last season, its fifth under coach Mike Hopkins. The Huskies won the Pac-12 regular-season title in 2019 but slipped to 5-21 in 2020-21 before rebounding somewhat last year.
They lose star Terrell Brown, who averaged nearly 22 points last season and was part of a predraft workout with the Pacers on Monday, as well as starters Daejon Davis and Emmitt Matthews Jr. In short, there should be plenty of playing time for Brooks and he should be one of the team’s best players.
Brooks starred for three years at North Side, earning The Journal Gazette’s Tiffany Gooden Award as the most outstanding basketball player in the SAC in 2018, when he averaged 23.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a junior for the Legends and led them to a regional championship game. His father, Keion Brooks Sr., won the Tiffany Gooden Award in 1995. North Side won a semistate championship, the program’s first in 52 years, in 2017 when Brooks was a sophomore. He played his senior season at La Lumiere School in La Porte and chose Kentucky over Indiana during his original recruitment process.
Brooks is the second Fort Wayne native to join Washington’s athletic department this offseason. Former Northrop football star JaMarcus Shephard, who spent the last five seasons as a wide receivers coach and later co-offensive coordinator at Purdue, joined the Huskies’ football staff as the associate head coach and passing game coordinator in January.