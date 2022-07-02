When Triston Theriot stepped onto the ice Jan. 14 for a game at the Ford Center in Evansville, he joined a growing group of northeast Indiana natives playing in professional hockey.
Skating for the Quad City Flames, a team in Single-A level Southern Professional Hockey League for which he’d eventually play 24 games last season, Theriot saw a level of speed coming from opposing forwards that he hadn’t faced much at the collegiate level.
But that speed wasn’t totally unfamiliar to Theriot, a defenseman.
There have been informal skates at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse for years during the summer, featuring some of the area’s best pro, college and junior skaters, so they can stay in shape and work on their skills. Theriot was sometimes among the younger guys, but facing the likes of Blake Siebenaler, Jackson Leef, Karch Bachman and Matt Miller helped make him a better player – and that came in handy with the Flames.
“I’ve learned a lot from them, honestly. They’ve pushed me to do a little bit better, opposed to just skating with the high school kids in town,” said Theriot, 25, who had four assists and a plus-13 rating in 20 regular-season games for Quad City, then one goal and a plus-4 mark in four playoff games.
Theriot played for Westfield State University, in Westfield, Massachusetts, from 2018 to 2022. That’s the same school for which Leef played. Both captained the Owls.
Theriot, 25, had seven goals and 23 points in 64 career games for the Owls, a team in NCAA Division III.
Plenty of players from that level have succeeded in professional hockey – Leef helped the Komets to the ECHL’s Kelly Cup in 2021 – but there was period of adjustment for Theriot upon joining the Flames.
“It was definitely different than college, but I had a lot of fun with it,” he said. “The speed was a lot quicker than I thought it would be. The physicality was definitely a factor, as well, but it was a lot of fun.”
He must have made an impression because he got called up for a game by the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders and the Flames protected his rights, meaning he could wind up back in the SPHL if an ECHL team doesn’t give him a contract.
“My decision-making could have been a little better throughout the season,” Theriot said. “Just quicker thinking and quicker plays. It was just kind of hard getting into a new system right away, when most of these guys (in the Quad Cities) had been playing together all season.
“So I’m just trying to be more adaptable.”
Theriot played his youth hockey in Fort Wayne and then U16 AAA hockey for the Indiana Jr. Ice in Indianapolis.
He attended Snider through his junior year, then moved to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to play for the Soo Indians in 2014-15.
Between 2015 and 2018, he played in the NA3HL for Evansville and the Quebec Junior Hockey League for Terrebonne and Saint-Lazare.
As for other northeast Indiana natives around hockey: Siebenaler has re-signed with the Komets; Leef is a free agent after finishing last season with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers; Bachman, who is from Wolcottville, has been slowed by injuries and played only 34 games over the last two seasons with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits; Miller, who is from Leo, plays for the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Drake Batherson, who was born in Fort Wayne and lived here briefly, plays for the Ottawa Senators; Alex Aleardi, who lived in Fort Wayne until he was 2, won a Cup last season with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades; and Reggie Millette, who spent some of his childhood in Fort Wayne and learned to skate here, plays for American International College.
Theriot, 6 feet, 195 pounds, has proved himself a capable defenseman at both ends of the ice, though he’s more concerned these days with keeping the puck out of his own net than rocketing shots at opposing goalies.
“I’d like to (say) I’m more of an offensive defenseman, but I’m more of a stay-at-home one, making the smart plays,” he said. “I’m just trying to make the first good breakout pass.”