SOUTH BEND – Nijel Pack scored 21 points and grabbed four steals in his home state to lead No. 14 Miami over Notre Dame 76-65 on Friday.
A junior from Indianapolis, Pack made 5 of 8 3-pointers. The Kansas State transfer poured in 13 points in the game’s opening 10 minutes to help stake the Hurricanes to a 25-16 lead.
“Nijel was really terrific all game long,” Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga said of Pack’s first collegiate appearance in Indiana. “He’s doing a fantastic job (in multiple facets) and I expect his scoring will continue to be there because he’s such an outstanding shooter.”
Norchad Omier added 18 points, went 8 of 11 from the field and blocked three shots as Miami (13-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its ninth straight game. Isaiah Wong chipped in 15 points and Jordan Miller 12.
Trey Wertz scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin 14 and Marcus Hammond 12 for the Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3), who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.
“We’re struggling confidence-wise, no question about it,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “In our losses, we’ve really turned the ball over and it’s just killing us.”
HUNTINGTON 103, EAST-WEST 58: At the Platt Center, the 25th-ranked Foresters zoomed out to a 50-24 halftime lead to improve to 12-3. All 14 players saw time for Huntington, with Lane Sparks pacing four Foresters in double figures with 17 points in just 20 minutes of action. Sophomore Jackson Paul, a Churubusco graduate, added 13 points off the bench for Huntington.
INDIANA TECH 70, INDIANA WESLEYAN 66: In Marion, Rog Stein’s 18-point effort helped the Warriors avenge a loss in the opening round of the NAIA tournament last season. Grant Smith added 13 points for Tech (13-2).
GRACE 115, GREAT LAKES CHRISTIAN 67: In Winona Lake, six Lancers scored in double figures, with Jake Wadding’s 18 leading the way for No. 4 Grace (14-1).
Women
BALL STATE 119, CHICAGO STATE 53: In Muncie, the Cardinals made a Worthen Arena-record 17 three-pointers to easily handle the winless Cougars. Thelma Dis Agustdottir made seven 3s as part of a 26-point effort for the Cardinals (10-3).
INDIANA TECH 71, SAINT FRANCIS 69: At the Hutzell Center, the Warriors rallied despite the Cougars shooting a perfect 16-of-16 from the free-throw line. Kyra Whitaker led Tech (12-3) with 18 points, while Ally Madden’s 17-point game wasn’t enough forUSF (8-7).
MIDWAY 77, HUNTINGTON 57: At the Platt Center, the Eagles led just 34-28 at halftime before pulling away. Gabi Melby scored 17 points to lead the Foresters (6-9).
TRINE 73, MARIAN (Wisc.) 38: In Greencastle, the Thunder never trailed on day two of the Amy Hasbrook Memorial Tournament at DePauw. Sidney Wagner led the way with 21 points for Trine (10-3).
GRACE 85, GREAT LAKES CHRISTIAN 39: In Winona Lake, Karlee Feldman, Kate Rulli and Peyton Murphy each scored 15 for the Lancers. Grace (11-3) dominated the glass to the tune of a 62-28 edge.