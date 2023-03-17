COLUMBUS, Ohio – Upset with the officials and his team’s defense, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo angrily snapped a white board in half during a timeout.
“It felt damn good,” Izzo cracked.
The Spartans broke Southern California soon after.
Joey Hauser scored 17 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State clamped down defensively on No. 10 seed USC in the second half on Thursday for a 72-62 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region.
Izzo’s Spartans (20-12) will face No. 2 seed Marquette on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16. Michigan State has won both previous meetings in the tournament.
Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins added 12 points apiece for Michigan State, which held USC to 34% shooting in the second half. It felt like every possession was a challenge for the Trojans, who only stayed within range with some late 3-pointers and atrocious late free-throw shooting by Michigan State.
The Spartans missed six straight from the line during one stretch while trying to close it out and finished 15 of 25 overall.
“It was a bad day,” Walker said.
“Well said,” added the coach.
Joshua Morgan scored 14 and Kobe Johnson 13 to lead USC.
Michigan State, appearing in its 25th straight tournament under Izzo, will move on in what has been a unique and challenging season for the Spartans. The team became the face of a grief-stricken school after a gunman killed three students and injured five others in a campus shooting on Feb. 13.
Following his 54th win in the NCAA Tournament, Izzo said he’s savoring every moment of this March.
“I’m not taking too much for granted anymore,” Izzo said. “It’s too crazy of a world.”
East
No, 2 MARQUETTE 78, No. 15 VERMONT 61: In Columbus, Ohio, Kam Jones scored 18 straight points for Marquette in the second half, and the Golden Eagles beat the Catamounts.
Jones finished with 19 points. Oso Ighodaro scored 14 points and David Joplin added 12 as Marquette (29-6) pulled away in the last 10 minutes.
No. 6 KENTUCKY 61, No. 11 PROVIDENCE 53: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Antonio Reeves scored 22 points and Oscar Tshiebwe pulled down 25 rebounds in an overpowering display, helping the Wildcats win their first tourament game in four years. Tshiebwe’s rebounding work was the second most in a tournament game since 1973. Eleven came on the offensive end.
South
No. 3 BAYLOR 74, No. 14 UC SANTA BARBARA 56: In Denver, Caleb Lohner scored a season-best 13 points in just 18 minutes for the Bears. Adam Flagler led Baylor with 18 points, and LJ Cryer scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half.
Lohner’s only other double-digit performance since transferring from BYU to Baylor for this season came back in November when he scored 11 against Virginia.
No. 6 CREIGHTON 72, No. 11 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 63: In Denver, Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points and the Blue Jays overcame an abysmal 3-point shooting day to win.
The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner did a little bit of everything for Creighton, which included hitting a big 3-pointer on a day the team finished 3 of 20 from long range. Kalkbrenner had six dunks and 10 rebounds.
Midwest
No. 3 XAVIER 72, No. 14 KENNESAW STATE 67: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Jack Nunge blocked Terrell Burden’s driving attempt at a go-ahead layup in the final seconds, and the Muskaters dug out of a 13-point hole against to escape in the first round. Souley Boum hit four clinching free throws in the final 2.6 seconds for the Xavier (26-9), which ran off 15 unanswered points as part of a game-ending 24-6 run.
No. 11 PITTSBURGH 59, No. 6 IOWA STATE 41: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Nelly Cummings scored 13 points and the Panthers held the Cyclones to 23% shooting. Jamarius Burton added 11 points and Greg Elliott had 10 for Pitt (24-11).
No. 5 MIAMI 62, No. No. 12 DRAKE 56: In Albany, New Jersey, Nijel Pack scored 21 points to rally the Hurricanes, who scored the final 10 points.
Norchad Omier added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who won despite being held to a season-low 63 points. Wooga Poplar had 15 points.
West
No. 5 SAINT MARY’S 63, No. 12 VCU 51: In Albany, New York, Mitchell Saxen had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the victorious Gaels.
Alex Ducas also scored 17 points as fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s (27-7) advanced to the second round for the second straight year.
No. 4 UCONN 87, No. 13 IONA 63: In Albany, New York, Adama Sanogo scored 10 of his 28 in the first five minutes of the second half as the Huskies took control.
Iona had its 14-game winning streak snapped. Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gaels with 14 points.
No. 3 GONZAGA 82, No. 14 GRAND CANYON 70: In Denver, the slow-starting Bulldogs finally started playing like a title contender, then wore out the Lopes behind 28 points and 10 rebounds from Julian Strawther.
Gonzaga senior Drew Timme finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs, who haven’t lost a first-round game in the tournament since 2008.