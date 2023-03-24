SEATTLE – Caitlin Clark scored 31 points and No. 2 seed Iowa shook disappointments the past two seasons and reached the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament with an 87-77 win over Colorado in the Seattle 4 Regional semifinals on Friday night.
After two straight tournaments where Clark’s season ended in the round of 16 and the round of 32, the Hawkeyes will play Sunday for a chance at just the second Final Four berth in school history.
Clark was the catalyst for Iowa’s big second half, and the first-team All-American finished 11-of-22 shooting with four 3-pointers and eight assists. It was her 11th game this season scoring at least 30 points.
But she had plenty of help, especially after Clark sat a chunk of the first half after picking up two fouls. She had 13 points at the break.
Iowa shot 54% for the game and 59% in the second half.
Iowa (29-6) will face either No. 5 seed Louisville or No. 8 seed Mississippi in the regional final Sunday. It’s the fifth Elite Eight appearance for the Hawkeyes, but their only Final Four appearance came in 1993.
MIAMI 70, VILLANOVA 65: At Greenville, South Carolina, Jasmyne Roberts scored a career-high 26 points – including a stickback for the go-ahead, three-point play with 38.8 seconds left – to help the Hurricanes overcome blowing a 21-point lead and earn its first trip to the Elite Eight.
The ninth-seeded Hurricanes (22-12) hung on down the stretch after Villanova made its push back behind the latest big-scoring effort from All-American Maddy Siegrist.
When it was over, longtime coach Katie Meier turned and started jumping to hug her staff, while players and cheerleaders sprinted to midcourt to celebrate. Meier soon made her way to the sideline near a vocal set of Hurricanes fans and gave two thumbs-up amid the cheering, while Roberts stayed locked in a firm and emotional embrace with teammate Ja’Leah Williams.
Miami had reached the Sweet 16 only once before, in 1992. Now the Hurricanes will play Sunday for the Greenville Region 2 title against LSU for a trip to the Final Four.
LSU 66, UTAH 63: At Greenville, South Carolina, Alexis Morris hit two foul shots with 10 seconds to play as the third-seeded Tigers reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008.
Down 64-63, the Utes had a chance to back in front, but Jenna Johnson – a near 75% foul shooter – missed both attempts with 4.7 seconds to go.
LaDazDazhia Williams scored a season-high 24 points and Angel Reese had her 30th double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds for LSU (31-2). Morris finished with 15 points.