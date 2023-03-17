BATON ROUGE, La. – Emily Kiser leads Michigan, by far, in the basketball equivalent of football helmet stickers for the number of winning plays she’s made this season – from diving for loose balls to taking charges.
There are more than 40 stickers in her locker now, according to coach Kim Barnes Arico – more than double the number of any teammate. And there will be more to come before the women’s NCAA Tournament is over.
Kiser had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Maddie Nolan added 18 points and Dekalb graduate Leigha Brown scored 17, and sixth-seeded Michigan beat 11th-seeded UNLV 71-59 in the first round on Friday, snapping the Rebels’ 22-game winning streak.
“Our team had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder,” said Barnes Arico, whose team had entered the tournament having lost three of four. “We lost a couple games down the stretch but we weren’t completely healthy.
“With everyone back, I think our players really have that confidence,” added Barnes Arico, whose team made the Elite Eight last season. “They also have that experience.”
The Wolverines (23-9), who used their advantages in size and physicality to build and keep a double-digit lead for much of their opening game in the Greenville 2 region.
“(UNLV) didn’t see the defense we play with – and the Big Ten plays with – night in and night out,” Brown said. “We knew that if were aggressive and punched first, it was going to be really hard for them to get into sets that they want.”
No 1 STANFORD 92, No. 16 SACRED HEART 49: In Stanford, California, Haley Jones had 17 points and six rebounds as the Cardinal, playing without star Cameron Brink because of a stomach bug, advanced. Freshman Talana Lepolo dished out seven assists in her NCAA debut for Stanford.
No. 10 GEORGIA 66, No. 7 FLORIDA STATE 54: In Iowa City, Iowa, Diamond Battles scored 21 points and Audrey Warren added 11 points as Georgia defeated Florida State.
No. 2 IOWA 95, No. 15 SE LOUISIANA 43: In Iowa City, Iowa, Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists and Monika Czinano added 22 points as Iowa beat Southeastern Louisiana. Hannah Stuelke added 13 points for the Hawkeyes.
Clark, an Associated Press first-team All-American who was third in the nation in scoring at 27 points per game, added seven assists. Czinano, third in the nation in field-goal percentage after leading the nation in that category the last two seasons, was 10 of 12 from the field. She added eight rebounds.
No. 3 LSU 73, No. 14 HAWAII 50: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Angel Reese had 34 points and 15 rebounds – her 29th double-double this season – for the Tigers.
No. 2 UTAH 103, GARDNER-WEBB 77: In Salt Lake City, Alissa Pili scored 33, grabbed eight rebounds and had eight assists to power the Utes.
No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 72, No. 16 NORFOLK STATE 40: In Columbia, South Carolina, Zia Cooke scored 11 points as overall No. 1 seed South Carolina moved five wins away from a perfect season by opening with a blowout.
Aliyah Boston had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Gamecocks (33-0), who won their 39th straight game dating back to last year’s NCAA title run and moved to 11-0 in first-round games under coach Dawn Staley.
No. 8 SOUTH FLORIDA 67, No. 9 MARQUETTE 65, OT: In Columbia, South Carolina, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 22 points and Elena Tsineke’s jumper with 31.2 seconds left in overtime put South Florida ahead for good.
No. 11 MISSISSIPPI STATE 81, No. 6 CREIGHTON 66: In South Bend, Jerkaila Jordan scored 20 to lead the Bulldogs. Jessika Carter, Mississippi State’s 6-foot-5 center, took advantage of the Bluejays’ undersized front court, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 7 ARIZONA 75, No. 10 WEST VIRGINIA 62: In College Park, Maryland, Cate Reese scored 25 points and Esmery Martinez hadd a double-double against her former team, helping Arizona to a victory over West Virginia.
No. 2 MARYLAND 93, No. 15 HOLY CROSS 61: In College Park, Maryland, Abby Meyers scored 16 points and Diamond Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds as Maryland rolled to a victory over Holy Cross. The Terrapins (26-6) scored the game’s first 14 points.
No. 1 VIRGINIA TECH 58, No. 16 CHATTANOOGA 33: In Blacksburg, Virginia, Georgia Amoore scored 22 points and Elizabeth Kitley added 12 for the Hokies (28-4). Kitley added 14 rebounds while Amoore hit five 3-pointers.