Luke Goode, both thumbs pointed emphatically to the ground, led a group of more than 100 kids in a rousing chorus of good-natured boos.
The assembled crowd had wanted to see former Fort Wayne Mad Ants wing D.J. McCall throw down a between-the-legs windmill slam dunk, but McCall had missed the dunk off the back rim. No matter – former Purdue Fort Wayne standout Jalon Pipkins saved the show, taking a lob off the backboard from former Indiana and Mad Ants player Rod Wilmont and hammering home a one-handed lefty dunk to the delight of the youngsters.
A legion of hoops talent with local ties was on hand Thursday at Optimum Performance Sports for the final day of the basketball camp hosted by Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, and Homestead graduate Luke Goode.
“It means a lot,” Goode said of having local players help staff the camp. “It’s just a testament to the people we have in this community, from guys that used to play high school basketball in Fort Wayne to kids that are in college now. … It’s really just a testament to Fort Wayne basketball and how it’s a close-knit community and everybody wants to help each other.”
It was the second year of the camp run by Furst and Goode, erstwhile AAU teammates and close friends who are now Big Ten rivals at Purdue and Illinois. Previously, such camps would have been against NCAA rules, but name, image and likeness legislation passed by the college sports governing body last July made them permissible.
The first Goode and Furst camp was only one day in August, but the second version took place over four days starting Monday and included players in grades 3-12.
“With the longer camp comes an increased opportunity to build a relationship with the kids and just more fun overall,” Furst said. “I know we definitely had more fun this year with more time to plan it and more help.
“(The kids) are fun. It’s fun to see them play basketball and work on their skills. They’re very curious. They like to gain knowledge in any way possible so just to see that and how they want to get better is pretty cool to see.”
During the campers’ lunch break Thursday, some of the camp counselors and other assorted players held a spirited five-on-five scrimmage, flying up and down the court and hitting shots from all angles to the delight of the onlookers.
Among those who played in the scrimmage were McCall, Wilmont, Pipkins, Warsaw graduate and former NAIA Player of the Year Kyle Mangas, Homestead graduate and Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up Fletcher Loyer (Furst’s future teammate at Purdue), and Loyer’s older brother, Foster Loyer, who played college basketball at Michigan State and Davidson.
After a pair of 15-minute running-clock halves, the game was tied at 83, setting up a “next basket wins” situation. A series of ultra-physical possessions ensued before Pipkins scored on a fast break for the win.
“I was jealous, I wish I could have been out there,” said Furst, who is rehabbing from an April foot surgery. “It was so fun to watch.”
Furst was out of the walking boot in which he spent several weeks post-surgery and was walking without any limp, though he did not run during the camp.
When the camp ended, Furst and Goode spent close to half an hour signing autographs on campers’ shirts and basketballs and posing for photos. By Sunday, both will be back on their college campuses and preparing for the upcoming basketball season, cogs in larger machines. For a few days this week, however, they were the center of everyone’s attention.
“When you grow up and go to these kids that are older than you and get their signature and now you’re that age and getting signatures from younger kids, it’s a pretty cool thing,” Goode said.