For the first time in the history of Indiana women’s basketball, an AP Poll voter picked the Hoosiers as the No. 1 team in the country. IU, winner of 14 games in a row and sitting on a 26-1 record, was No. 2 in the poll for the second straight week.
The Hoosiers trail No. 1 South Carolina (27-0), which has held the top spot for 35 consecutive weeks – the third-longest streak in poll history – but the Gamecocks are no longer the unanimous No. 1 after needing overtime to beat Mississippi on Sunday. The Hoosiers beat No. 12 Michigan and Purdue by a combined 35 points last week.
“It’s nothing against South Carolina, but the Big Ten is incredibly strong this season and Indiana has played a tougher conference schedule,” voter Mitchell Northam said of voting the Hoosiers into the top spot. “I wanted to reward them for that. Indiana also has five wins against top 10 teams this season, the most in the country, and hasn’t lost since Grace Berger has been healthy.”
On the men’s side, Purdue slipped two spots to No. 5 – the 13th consecutive week the Boilermakers (24-4) have been in the Top 5 – after dropping a road game against Maryland and then beating Ohio State at home last week. The loss to the Terps was their first double-digit loss and third defeat in four games.
Indiana (19-8) also slipped, falling from 14th to 17th after a Wednesday road loss to Northwestern, 64-62. As a result of that victory and an 80-60 triumph over Iowa on Sunday, the Wildcats (20-7) jumped into the poll at No. 21.
Northwestern is a combined 3-0 against Indiana and Purdue this season.
At the top of the men’s poll is Houston (25-2), which claimed the No. 1 spot for the fifth time this season and first since the week of Jan. 16. The Cougars have spent the entire season in the top 5 and have won seven in a row since a 56-55 loss to Temple in January.
Last week’s No. 1, Alabama (23-4), slipped to No. 2 after losing to Tennessee. In the Big Ten, Maryland and Illinois received votes.
On the women’s side, the Hoosiers were joined in the top 10 by Notre Dame (22-4), which stayed put at 10th after beating Louisville in overtime and crushing Pittsburgh. The Irish are tied for the ACC lead with No. 11 Duke (23-4) with two games remaining after the Blue Devils lost to now-No. 9 Virginia Tech (22-4) last week.
Indiana clinched a share of a Big Ten title Sunday with its win over the Boilermakers, but will need to beat No. 6 Iowa (22-5) on the road Sunday to claim the outright championship. That is, unless the Hawkeyes fall on the road to No. 7 Maryland (22-5) tonight.
Michigan (20-6), whose leading scorer is DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown, stayed put at No. 12 despite losing to the Hoosiers last week, while Ohio State (22-5) slipped three spots to No. 16 and Illinois (20-7) remained 25th.
Homestead product Ayanna Patterson and Connecticut (24-4) moved back into the top 5 at No. 4 after beating Villanova and Creighton.