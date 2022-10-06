Huntington cross country coach Lauren Davenport Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines were placed on administrative leave Thursday pending a university investigation into allegations Johnson and Hines knew of abuse committed by former coach Nick Johnson, Davenport Johnson's husband, the university informed the Journal Gazette.
Davenport Johnson and Hines were removed from the cross country coaches page on Huntington's athletics website Thursday. Austin Roark, the school's track coach, is the interim cross country coach.
"The University has engaged in communication with key stakeholders to begin the necessary work required to ensure the ongoing care of our students," Huntington spokesperson Lynette Fager said in a statement. "The University has and continues to provide a variety of opportunities and directed avenues for students who were impacted to be heard, obtain counseling services, and make Title IX inquiries. We remain committed to providing a workplace and educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs, and activities, that are free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation."
The move comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed Sept. 30 in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne by former Foresters runners Hannah Stoffel, a Huntington North graduate, and Emma Wilson, alleging not only that they were abused by Nick Johnson prior to his firing in December 2020 for unrelated criminal charges, but Davenport Johnson and Hines were aware of some of the abuse and "did not intervene."
In addition, the NAIA acknowledged the situation at Huntington, but did not outline next steps. Stoffel said the indoor track national championship the Foresters won in 2020 should be stripped because Nick Johnson injected her with what she fears might have been performance-enhancing drugs.
“The NAIA is aware of the allegations concerning the Huntington University women’s track & field program," the organization said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation but have no further comments at this time.”
Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Player of the Year
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year by a media panel, the conference announced. Jackson-Davis is the first Hoosier to earn the preseason award since Cody Zeller did so prior to the 2012-13 season.
Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last season and already ranks 15th in Indiana history in scoring after three seasons in Bloomington.
Jackson-Davis was a unanimous preseason All-Big Ten selection, as was Purdue center Zach Edey. Edey averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just 19 minutes per game last season while shooting nearly 65% from the field.
DL Jacob Lacey leaves Irish
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey is leaving the program and will enter the transfer portal, he announced. By doing so after four games, he is able to redshirt this season, leaving him with two years of eligibility remaining.
Lacey played parts of four seasons for the Irish, totaling 35 tackles, 6 1/2 for loss and 2 1/2 sacks. He had two sacks in a 24-17 win over Cal on Sept. 17, but played only nine snaps in a win over North Carolina a week later.
Harvard transfer Chris Smith and redshirt freshman Gabriel Rubio will get more time in Lacey's absence, coach Marcus Freeman said.