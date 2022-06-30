Addison Wiley, a recent Huntington North graduate, was selected as the Gatorade Indiana Girls Track & Field Player of the Year, it was announced Thursday.
She is the only person from Huntington North to win the award, which she also received in 2021, cementing her status as one of the nation's best runners.
Wiley, a Colorado recruit, competed last week at the U.S. Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and won the U20 1,500 race in 4:15.53. That qualified her for the World Athletics U20 Championships at Cali, Colombia, Aug. 1-6.
The Gatorade Indiana Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award honors outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.
Wiley, a cancer survivor, had a 3.81 GPA. She served as a freshman mentor at Huntington North and volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Blessings in a Backpack and youth basketball camps.
“Addy is quite a talent, and one this state may not see again in a long time,” Huntington North coach Brian Milton said in a news release. “She’s the fastest 1,600-meter runner in the nation and she’s given us — and everyone who knows her story — the inspiration to be better and not let the hurdles of life interfere with our goals.”
Wiley, 5-foot-7, shattered the national record in the 1,600 by clocking a time of 4:26.16 at the Grand Valley State Midwest Redemption meet June 11, slicing more than seven seconds off the previous American prep record.
She won the national title in the 800-meter run June 19 at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, breaking the tape in 2:04.64.
After becoming the first Indiana girl to win both the 800 and 1,600 at the 2021 IHSAA Track & Field Championships, she repeated the feat this year, setting new meet records of 2:06.26 and 4:38.69.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes winners in football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field. The winners are determined by a selection committee that, according to a news release, “leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.”
Previous track winners from Indiana include Ramiah Elliott (2020 and 2019) from North Central and Semira Killebrew (2018) from Brebeuf Jesuit.
Past winners from other states in the Gatorade program include Allyson Felix (California), Candace Hill (Georgia) and Robert Griffin III (Texas), and Wiley is eligible for the national award that will be announced in July.