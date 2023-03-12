CHICAGO – During his Senior Day ceremony at Assembly Hall, Indiana All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis pointed to the rafters and said, "We gotta go get one of these," gesturing to the row of Big Ten championship banners, next to which the Hoosiers would have hung a Big Ten Tournament title banner had IU won one this weekend.
Instead, Indiana fell short of its star's goal, losing in the tournament semifinals Saturday to No. 10 seed Penn State, arguably the conference's hottest team. The Nittany Lions have won 8 of 9 following their 77-73 triumph over the third-seeded Hoosiers on Saturday at the United Center, a victory which came despite 24 points on 11-for-14 shooting, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block from Jackson-Davis in yet another virtuoso performance. Indiana has not won a Big Ten Tournament in the event's quarter-century history and have only reached the tournament championship game once, having lost in the semifinals the last two seasons by a combined seven points.
“It was a big game today," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. "I put all the heat on me as a coach. Even though I don't take a shot or miss a defensive assignment, it's my job to get them over the hump. This is two years in a row now that we are a game from playing for the Big Ten title in this tournament. I take pride in what I do as a coach, and I've got to help them more. To see my seniors walk away, Trayce and Miller (Kopp) and Race (Thompson), and not be able to experience a Big Ten Championship is kind of disappointing for me.”
The Hoosiers (22-11) were not blown out, as they had been when they faced Penn State in January. Then, the Hoosiers suffered an 85-66 loss in which the Nittany Lions hit 18 3-pointers. Penn State started hot from 3-point range again and built a 12-point first-half lead, but Indiana stiffened on defense late in the first half and continued to hold Penn State's explosive offense at bay early in the second period, knotting the score at 47 on a beautiful under-the-basket inbounds play call from Woodson to get Jackson-Davis a wide-open dunk.
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS ‼️ 🤩 ONE HAND JAM! @TrayceJackson x @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/ZuWeiQR8qL— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 11, 2023
But Penn State answered with a 7-0 run and the Nittany Lions – All-American guard Jalen Pickett, specifically – controlled the next eight minutes, out-scoring the Hoosiers by 15 in that span and generally getting what they wanted on both ends of the floor. On offense, Penn State worked through Pickett, who backed his way down into the post against Indiana's guards and then shot over the top of them or kicked to the perimeter to get Indiana in a rotation. He finished with 28 points, 15 of them coming after the Hoosiers had evened the score midway through the half. On defense, the Nittany Lions rotated well, closing out on Indiana's shooters and making them hesitate when Jackson-Davis found them with kick-out passes. Miller Kopp passed up a couple of what appeared to be open looks in favor of pump-faking and driving, but Penn State was too disciplined to really fall for the fakes. Kopp's occasional unwillingness to shoot from the outside seemed to frustrate Jackson-Davis during the game and he emphasized after the game the need for unnamed teammates (of which Kopp is almost certainly one) to fire away when the opportunity presents itself. Doing so keeps opponents a little more aware of the perimeter and gives Jackson-Davis more space to operate inside.
"You can't be afraid to shoot the ball," Jackson-Davis said. "We've got a great team. We've got great shooters, and that's what really spaces the floor for us. So when we're not doing that, they can just pack it in.”
Indiana went just 2 for 14 from 3-point range in the game and Kopp, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway, all decent-to-good shooters on paper, were a combined 0 for 9.
But it wasn't just the lack of outside shooting which doomed Indiana. The biggest problem for IU was that it was a step slower to the ball than the Nittany Lions most of the day. Penn State was faster to get on the floor for loose balls, it grabbed nine offensive rebounds and had a 12-6 edge in second-chance points and it got more than its share of 50-50 balls. For a team that was playing its third game in three days, it was striking how much fresher than Indiana the Nittany Lions looked for most of the game.
“I think we played lackadaisical in stretches throughout the game," Jackson-Davis said. "We would make pushes, but then we would kind of relax, and they would start to step on us a little bit. But we need that intensity throughout the whole game. We can't play scared. I thought overall we played kind of tentative.”
Then came the end-of-game sequence. With Penn State leading 72-57 and less than two minutes to play, Jackson-Davis threw down a dunk. That precipitated a wild series of events in which the Hoosiers forced a string of backcourt turnovers with a frantic full-court press, scored 10 consecutive points and 16 of the next 18 and pulled within 74-73 with 33 seconds left on a steal under the Penn State basket and a layup for Galloway, his first and only field goal of the tournament. Seth Lundy finally settled the Nittany Lions with a pair of free throws, but Penn State declined to foul while up by three with less than 15 seconds to play and Hood-Schifino was able to get a good look from 3-point range which would have tied the game. He missed it short, ending IU's chance at an epic comeback.
There is a contingent of observers who probably would have liked Hood-Schifino to drive to the rim for a quick 2, thereby giving Indiana another chance to pressure the inbounds pass, which had been working so well for the previous two minutes. This reporter understands that perspective, but Hood-Schifino has been Big Shot Jalen for Indiana over the last six weeks and he made an enormous 3 from almost the exact same spot the previous night against Maryland in the quarterfinals. He had a little bit of room and he seemed to be in rhythm. Ultimately, even a good decision can lead to a subpar outcome and Hood-Schifino's decision was a perfectly fine one. It just did not work out.
”I thought he had a good look," Woodson said. "Hell, he hit the same shot the other night against Maryland. He had a good look at it. He just didn't make it.”
Indiana is developing a knack for comebacks, having done so against Michigan (twice), Illinois, Northwestern, Maryland and now Penn State (twice in the same game) all in the last month. It's extremely encouraging to see this never-say-die attitude from a team which at the beginning of the season had its toughness questioned pretty severely, even by some of its opponents. But the reason Indiana has had to come back late in these games is because all of those games have featured long stretches of poor play from the Hoosiers. Ultimately, that has been the problem for this IU team. Outside of a stretch of five straight wins in mid- and late-January in which it won four of those games by double digits, the Hoosiers have struggled to put together a full 40 minutes of good basketball. This is a Jekyll-and-Hyde team, capable of tantalizingly excellent stretches of play and other stretches where it takes its foot off the gas and does not play with the same edge or intensity on either end of the floor.
“I just thought when they were making 3s early, we were a step behind in terms of closing guys out and making them put the ball down on the floor," Woodson said. "We did a better job the second half in that regard, but it was an uphill climb once we dug a hole early. I like the way we fought back, but you don't get a whole lot for second place.”
That's the No. 1 goal for Indiana heading into NCAA Tournament play: Stop digging holes. Hang around, stay within 6-8 points at the worst moments and stop opponent runs before they get going. All of that is easier said than done, of course, but if the Hoosiers are going to have the kind of extended stay they want in the Big Dance, they are going to have to find a way to stop those extended dry spells before they really get going.
Now, all Indiana can do is wait. The Hoosiers will learn their NCAA Tournament seed (likely a No. 4) and round of 64 opponent during the tournament's bracket reveal after 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon. While there was disappointment in the locker room following Saturday's defeat, there was also the realization postseason play may just be beginning.
“Obviously we’re not too happy that we came up short of our goal of winning the Big Ten Tournament, but we’re still looking at the bigger picture, we’ve still got goals on our list we can check off, which is going into March Madness and winning a title," said IU guard Tamar Bates, who scored 14 points, his highest total since Jan. 22, and hit a 3-pointer during Indiana's later charge. "Guys aren’t hanging their heads too much because we’ve still got a lot of ball left to play.”
Jackson-Davis already laid out that goal publicly during his Senior Day remarks. After he pointed to the Big Ten championship banners, he turned and pointed at the five national championship banners which hang on the other end of the stadium.
"We gotta go get number six," he said.
One goal is out of reach for the Hoosiers. The chase for the other now begins in earnest.