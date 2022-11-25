Indiana’s Bryant Fitzgerald mostly plays defensive back for the Hoosiers, but in high school he was “offensive-minded,” in part a reflection of the Indianapolis native’s childhood affinity for the Hoosiers’ do-it-all quarterback Antwaan Randle El.
Watching Randle El helped Fitzgerald – who racked up a career-high 14 tackles while filling in at linebacker because of injuries in an overtime win over Michigan State on Saturday – get invested in the Old Oaken Bucket game from an early age.
“I was always an IU fan,” Fitzgerald said. I never liked Purdue.”
Now, as the Avon graduate prepares to play against the Boilermakers for the fifth and final time, he is more aware than ever the matchup is bigger than just the players on the field.
“You’re not only playing for your history, you’re playing for the people who came before you and their history,” the sixth-year senior said. “You’re trying to win for those guys more than yourself. It’s for those who came before you. You pay homage to them by winning.
“It’s the battle of the state. ... It’s a very big deal and it’s amplified this week. ... We don’t like those guys. They don’t like us. That’s the bottom line. It dates to back to way before I was born.”
The Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten), coming off their first win in nearly two months – they had lost seven in a row before beating the Spartans for the Old Brass Spittoon in East Lansing, Michigan – will host the Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the 124th meeting between the teams and the 97th of which has been played for the Bucket, introduced in 1925.
A win for the Hoosiers would be their sixth against the Boilermakers in the last nine tries and would make this only the sixth IU team to capture the Spittoon and the Bucket in the same season since the Spittoon was introduced in 1950. Indiana coach Tom Allen brought in assistant athletic director Mark Deal, who won Bucket games in 1977 and 1978 as a center for the Hoosiers, to talk about the history of the game with his players.
“It is not just the next game,” Allen said. “It does have tremendous value. A lot of things that go into this. We want our guys to understand the history of the Bucket and they want to know exactly what it means, where it came from, why we have a Bucket.”
For the Boilermakers, who are coming off a 17-9 win over Northwestern, the stakes are less abstract. If Nebraska beats Iowa this afternoon, the Boilermakers can clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a victory over the Hoosiers. If Iowa wins, the Hawkeyes will get the title game slot, but the Boilers can still share the Big Ten West title for the first time in program history with a win Saturday. A victory would also give Purdue its first back-to-back eight-win regular seasons since 1997 and 1998.
Purdue defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen, a Carmel graduate who played for Indiana from 1989 to 1991, ranks in the top 10 in career tackles at Indiana and returned an interception for a touchdown against the Boilermakers in 1990, has emphasized to his players the personal nature of the rivalry for players from Indiana.
“Coach Hagen told us, ‘Think about your high school rivalry and times it by 100,’ ” Boilermakers defensive end Khordae Sydnor said. “It’s big. Those guys take it personal. We have to keep the Bucket here.”
Purdue is favored by more than 10 points after beating the Hoosiers 44-7 last season, the biggest blowout in the rivalry since the Boilers won 62-10 in 2008. Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm is skeptical this season’s matchup will be as lopsided.
“In these type of games, doesn’t matter what your record is,” Brohm said. “Anybody can win the football game. I know the game we lost (in 2019) they had a really, really good, talented team. They were playing well. We were not playing so well. Took them three overtimes to beat us, and that was at our stadium.
“Now we got to go to their stadium, and they’re coming off a big win where they made some adjustments and changes that sparked them to win. I’m sure they’ll have a few other things up their sleeves and be ready to go. If we don’t match that preparation and intensity, we’ll be the ones leaving with a frown on our face.”
Injury report
Both teams are dealing with injuries to key players. The Hoosiers were missing a bevy of linebackers – Cam Jones, Bradley Jennings Jr., Nick Hohlt – against Michigan State, forcing Fitzgerald to switch positions. It’s unclear whether any of the three will return this week.
Jones, a five-year contributor and three-time captain, had 54 tackles through five games this season but has not played since Oct. 1 because of a foot injury. Allen said Jones is “busting his tail” to play Saturday.
“I’m telling you that’s not normal,” Allen said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. And that’s special.”
Purdue got some bad news this week when three-year starting center Gus Hartwig was ruled out for the season with a leg injury. In place of the two-time All-Big Ten honoree is redshirt sophomore Josh Kaltenberger, whom fellow offensive lineman Eric Miller called “very cerebral” and “one of the strongest guys in our weight room.”
Hartwig was injured during the win over Northwestern as was running back Devin Mockobee, who is in concussion protocol and questionable to face the Hoosiers. Mockobee had three 100-yard performances in his previous four games. Nose tackle Branson Deen is doubtful after missing the game against Northwestern with a lower-body injury.