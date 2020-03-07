Green, Davis glad they stayed at IU

Indiana was a different team the last time the Hoosiers faced Wisconsin. They were an inexperienced group, still learning to play together and they were playing away from Assembly Hall for the first time all season. Indiana was knocked on its heels from the start, trailed by 20 at halftime and lost 84-64 on Dec. 7.

A different, more confident Hoosiers squad welcomes the No. 24 Badgers to Assembly Hall this afternoon for both teams' regular-season finale. It is Senior Day for Indiana, the final home game for Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis, and a chance to reach 20 wins for the first time under coach Archie Miller. It's also a chance to, in all likelihood, punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

“They got the best of us at Wisconsin,” freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis said of the Badgers. “And obviously it's on Senior Night, so we want to get one for our seniors. We're going to have to play harder.”

Seniors Green and Davis have both stuck around in Bloomington through up-and-down careers, with Green battling inconsistency and Davis struggling to stay healthy for four years. They are the last bridge to Tom Crean's tenure at Indiana, and they are trying to avoid becoming the first four-year Indiana players to not play in an NCAA Tournament since the class of 1972. The consensus among bracket prognosticators is that the Hoosiers are a near-lock for a tournament bid with a victory over the Badgers.

“These four years have been great,” Green said. “I've been blessed to just even be in the positions that I've been in. We set a goal in the beginning of the season. We knew what was on the line for us as seniors especially, and we want to finish it up the best we can and do something we've never done before in our four years (reach the NCAA Tournament).”

“We're the last two standing from the Crean era,” Green added. “Not everybody did stick with it. I think that the fact that we chose to says something about us. Like I said, we set a goal this season. We're very close to reaching that goal now, so sticking with it felt like the right choice.”

The Badgers have plenty to play for, as well. After a rough nonconference schedule, Wisconsin has surged late in the season and with a win over Indiana will clinch a share of its first Big Ten title since 2015. With seven straight wins, including victories over Michigan and Ohio State, the Badgers are the hottest team in the conference and have surged into the top 25 for the first time this season.

The last time the Badgers and Hoosiers met, Wisconsin's big men, 6-foot-11 Nate Reuvers and 6-8 Aleem Ford, buried Indiana from beyond the 3-point line, going a combined 5 for 8 from deep and scoring 33 points. The 6-10 junior Micah Potter didn't play in that game, but he shoots 45.8% from 3-point range and averages 9.9 points.

Miller emphasized that his big men, including Jackson-Davis and Joey Brunk, will be tested defensively and will have to be able to chase the Badgers all over the court.

“Saturday is going to be a big challenge for all of our front court players with how Wisconsin plays,” Miller said. “We had no answer for them way, way back (on Dec. 7). But we're going to have to be a lot better engaged defensively on Saturday.

“Even (against Minnesota on Wednesday), they were able to pick on our bigs and (drive and kick) for some 3s. ... It caused some problems. It's going to happen on Saturday, as well.”

The Badgers will be without guard Kobe King, who scored 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting the first time Wisconsin faced Indiana. King has committed to transfer to Nebraska.

