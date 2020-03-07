IU starts spring practice after offseason departures

BLOOMINGTON – Tom Allen has had plenty of offseason changes to address in the wake of his most successful season at Indiana.

Guiding the Hoosiers to an 8-5 record, only the third January bowl game in program history and a near-upset win over Tennessee in that Gator Bowl appearance this year was bound to turn national attention to Bloomington, and to what Allen was doing with the Hoosiers.

But even with the expected price of success, the totality of IU's offseason losses were significant as spring practice begins today.

Offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer left to become the head coach at Fresno State, taking special teams coordinator William Inge with him.

Defensive line coach Mark Hagen departed for Texas, and a pair of important behind-the-scenes specialists, director of athletic performance David Ballou and athletic performance coach Matt Rhea, left in tandem for Alabama.

Further change came with Indiana's on-field participants.

While retaining star wide receiver Whop Philyor for his senior season was a boost for the Hoosiers, the opposite effect came when offensive lineman Coy Cronk chose to grad transfer to Iowa, not to mention quarterback Peyton Ramsey deciding to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

The recent offseason arrest of starting tight end Peyton Hendershot also failed to help matters.

Yet, things could still have been worse for Indiana in terms of losing skilled players.

Freshman running back Sampson James, who starred in last year's Old Oaken Bucket win over Purdue, elected Friday morning to pull his name from the NCAA transfer portal, meaning he will return to Bloomington next season.

The changes in coaching staff and player s make for a distinct backdrop to the start of Indiana's spring practices, which run from this weekend through the Cream & Crimson spring game April 17.

“I think in general, it's going to be, yes, some changes, but a lot of positive things for sure,” Allen said when meeting with the media Friday afternoon. “From a football perspective and the players and the coaches that are here and in those roles ... it doesn't seem like quite as much (change) as maybe it might appear.”

Allen said he has been impressed with the daily discipline and preparation displayed by redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is recovering from November surgery for a right sternoclavicular injury.

Cronk's decision to trade Bloomington for Iowa City may have the most significant impact on Indiana's spring preparations.

Coupled with the graduations of offensive linemen Simon Stepaniak, DaVondre Love and Hunter Littlejohn, the Hoosiers need to find depth along the line of scrimmage.

Freshman Matthew Bedford's ability to take hold of the starting job after Cronk's injury was a positive first step last season, but junior Harry Crider, Stanford grad transfer Dylan Powell and Fort Wayne native and freshman early enrollee Luke Wiginton will be expected to learn quickly this spring.