Losses put NCAA hopes in jeopardy

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana had a chance to all but clinch an NCAA Tournament berth with a win over No. 24 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Instead, the Hoosiers had to watch as the Badgers celebrated a Big Ten title on Indiana's home floor.

Senior Devonte Green scored 16 points for Indiana and Race Thompson had a career-high 11 rebounds, but Nate Reuvers had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin, and the Badgers scored 12 straight points in the final minutes to escape Assembly Hall with a 60-56 win in front of 17,222 on Indiana's Senior Day.

The Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) have finished at or below .500 in conference play four straight seasons, the first time since 1931 to 1934. The Badgers (21-10, 14-6) clinched a share of their first Big Ten title since 2015.

“It's just a really hard-fought game that's going to come down to a few plays that you're going to look back on and wish you had back,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “But in a game of inches, you have to make those winning ones, and Wisconsin did.”

The Hoosiers' loss locks it into the No. 11 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a first-round matchup with Nebraska on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Indiana was up 51-44 with 6:52 remaining. Reuvers got the Wisconsin comeback started with a jump hook in the paint and D'Mitrik Trice added a jumper to cut the deficit to three.

On the next two Badgers possessions, the Hoosiers forced a miss, but big man Micah Potter grabbed offensive rebounds both times. The first time, he went up and scored plus a foul and sank the free throw to knot the score at 51. The second, he kicked it out to Brad Davison, who buried a go-ahead 3-pointer and then pumped his fist theatrically and shouted at the Assembly Hall crowd.

Indiana held a 10-2 advantage in offensive rebounds midway through the second half, but the Badgers grabbed four of the last six. Reuvers added another putback basket with 21 seconds left to all but seal the victory.

“We got stops, and the end of the day, they beat us to some loose balls and long rebounds,” Miller said.

The Hoosiers missed 13 of their last 14 shots and went 9:09 without a field goal down the stretch. They got good looks in the paint, but Wisconsin's size made inside shots difficult. The Hoosiers shot 32.5% from 2-point range.

“We got shots at the rim,” guard Al Durham said. “We got to finish them. Get a foul called or something. We have to be able to convert on them. I feel like we had a good couple shots that we should have made and we can make.”

Indiana led 28-25 at halftime behind 16 first-half points from Green. In the second half, however, the senior captain went 0 for 6 from the field. He was hobbled with an ankle injury after landing on a defender's foot in the first half, costing him some explosiveness.

Green scored 13 straight points in the first half to put IU in front and he and fellow senior De'Ron Davis scored the first 17 points for Indiana. The postgame Senior Day celebration was muted after the disappointing loss, but Miller emphasized the importance of the two scholarship seniors to the recent history of the program.

“These two guys were here the first day I walked on campus,” Miller said of Green and Davis, the last two players in the program to be be recruited by former coach Tom Crean. “They didn't know me and I didn't know them. At the end of the day, for them to be standing here right now ... these two guys have given us stability. They were able to hang in through tough times.”

dsinn@jg.net