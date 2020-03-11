IU not comfortable being on the bubble

Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes hang in the balance as the Big Ten Tournament gets started tonight.

The No. 11 seed Hoosiers likely need two wins to feel confident about hearing their name called on Selection Sunday, while one win would leave the team biting its nails. A loss to 14th-seeded Nebraska tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis would likely knock Indiana down to a second straight NIT appearance.

Though Indiana finished only 9-11 in conference play this season, coach Archie Miller emphasized that he is proud of what his team has accomplished, especially late in the season with wins over Iowa and Penn State.

“It's an unprecedented league this season. It was, from the start of the year to Sunday evening, the best league in America, the deepest league in America,” Miller said of the Big Ten, which is projected to get 10 teams in the NCAA Tournament. “The coaches and especially the players, the fans in general, the level we were at this year was absolutely incredible to be a part of.”

“So as we get ready to head to Indianapolis, if you can advance in this tournament, if you can win in this tournament, it sets you up as being confident to be able to do that against the best because that's what it's been about all year.”

Indiana's 60-56 loss to the then-No. 24 Badgers in the season finale bumped the Hoosiers out of a first-round bye and into a matchup with the embattled Cornhuskers, who lost 16 straight games to end the regular season and finished in last place in the conference in coach Fred Hoiberg's first season.

These teams have already faced off twice this season, with the Hoosiers winning 96-90 in overtime in Bloomington in December and triumphing 82-74 in January in Lincoln. The latter game, one of IU's two road wins this season, saw the Hoosiers overcome 15 turnovers by running up a 42-26 advantage in rebounding.

Lately, however, Indiana has done a much better job of taking care of the ball, averaging fewer than 10 turnovers in its final six games of the regular season.

“As we head into the postseason, it's everything,” Miller said. “You have to play with less mistakes, every possession matters even more and you're going to be in a lot, a lot of tough games like we've been in the recent past. But for us, I think our guys know if we keep our turnovers down it's a recipe for us to be a lot better.”

The Cornhuskers enter Indianapolis a decimated team. Two of their top three scorers – junior Dachon Burke and sophomore Cam Mack – have been suspended indefinitely for violations of team rules and will not play in the tournament. Those two combined for more than 25 points per game, and the last time these teams met Mack had 20 points and nine assists and gave the Indiana guards fits.

To fill the roster void, the 'Huskers have brought football players Noah Vedral and Brant Banks to the tournament.

“I'm really proud of the seven that made that trip (to Indianapolis), seven available players, four of which are freshmen, two of which have not played a lot extended minutes to this point,” Hoiberg said. “With everything that's gone on with our team, we continue to go out and compete, our guys are tired, hopefully we can find a way to get them to go out and play with great energy.”

Indiana is not at full strength, either. Guard Devonte Green suffered an ankle injury against Wisconsin and didn't practice Monday. Forward Justin Smith sprained his thumb against Wisconsin, as well, though he's expected to play. The winner tonight takes on No. 6 seed Penn State on Thursday.

dsinn@jg.net