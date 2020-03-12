IU regroups to rout Nebraska

INDIANAPOLIS – In the last Big Ten basketball game of the season that will have fans in attendance, No. 11 seed Indiana advanced through the first round of the Big Ten Tournament against short-handed 14th-seeded Nebraska.

With COVID-19 concerns leading the Big Ten to elect to play the rest of the tournament with only limited families of the athletes in the stands, the Hoosiers took advance of a home-crowd-like atmosphere at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to pull away in the second half and win 89-64, setting up a meeting today with No. 6 seed Penn State in the tournament's second round.

“This closes the chapter of the first one, which is always the hardest,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said of the Hoosiers' postseason run. “Now, the energy level and the adrenaline and feeling good about yourself playing in postseason, you get an opportunity to play against a really good Penn State team (today).

“I'd say it will be a heck of an environment in here, but I think it's going to be more of a closed scrimmage, it seems like.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 11 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and four blocks for his 11th double-double of the season – Indiana improved to 10-1 in such games – and Devonte Green returned from an ankle injury that kept him out of practice Monday to score 12 points, dish four assists and grab three rebounds.

The win gives Indiana (20-12) its first 20-win season under Miller and first overall since 2015-16. The Hoosiers also won a game in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2017. They have not won multiple games in the conference's postseason showcase since 2003.

Nebraska (7-25) dropped its 17th straight game to finish its first season under coach Fred Hoiberg. Hoiberg was ill during the game and left the bench minutes before the final buzzer. After the game, he was reportedly immediately transported to the hospital and no Nebraska players or coaches appeared at the postgame news conference.

Miller informed his players in the locker room after the game that the NBA has postponed its season indefinitely in response to COVID-19.

“We'll brace ourselves for what happens next,” Miller said. “It's obviously a very evolving situation and it's rapid, but it puts it into reality of the seriousness of it. ... You cross your fingers that the college basketball landscape can continue on, even if it means there aren't fans.

“You grind it out and get to this point of the season, it's the most special time for our young guys. ... To get here with this happening is obviously a little unfortunate.”

The turning point in Wednesday's game came late in the first half. Nebraska had gone in front 33-27 with 4:05 left before halftime, a dangerous moment for the Hoosiers, who were getting outworked at that point of the game.

Indiana rose to the challenge, closing the first half on a 16-1 run that included five points, two assists and a rebound from Green, to go up 43-34 at halftime. The run continued early in the second half, with the Hoosiers scoring 15 of the first 19 points after halftime to push their advantage to 20 at 58-38.

“The closing of the first half was the most important because I thought the pressure of the game coming in felt a little funny,” Miller said. “There was talk about our team needing to do this or that (for the NCAA Tournament), you can get tight in a game like that. Nebraska started off loose and they were playing fast. We weren't ready for that early.

“I thought our guys did a good job of hanging in there and then right when we were able to get a few stops (on defense), we capitalized.”

dsinn@jg.net