IU names new athletic director

Scott Dolson, Indiana deputy athletic director and chief operating officer of intercollegiate athletics, will be the Hoosiers' next athletic director, the university announced today. Dolson will take over as the AD when Fred Glass, who has held the position since 2009, retires this summer.

Like Glass, Dolson has been in his current position since 2009, but he was with the university well before that, serving as the director of the IU Varsity Club for the previous seven years and continuing to do so. In that role, he has managed the athletic department's overall fundraising program for scholarships, annual giving, endowments and athletic facilities.

"Given his background and experience in helping to oversee the recent growth and development of nearly every major area of IU's large athletics operation, Scott is extremely well-positioned to lead our intercollegiate athletics program and further its longstanding and storied traditions of excellence as well as build on Fred Glass' outstanding achievements of the last 10 years," Indiana president Michael McRobbie said in a statement.

"For more than two decades at IU, (Dolson) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring that our student athletes achieve success both on and off the field, compete within the rules and represent IU with passion, integrity and distinction."

Dolson was recommended to McRobbie by a 14-member committee of faculty, administrators, alumni and athletics department representatives led by Bill Stephan, the university's vice president for government relations and economic engagement. McRobbie in turn recommended Dolson to the IU Board of Trustees, which will vote in April on whether to make the appointment official.

Dolson is a Michigan City native and attended Indiana, earning a degree in management when he graduated in 1988. In his senior year, he was the head manager of the men's basketball team.

Hiring the IU alumnus, who was one of Glass's top deputies, helps ensure that the athletic department will stay on a course similar to the one Glass has charted. During Glass's tenure, there have been numerous improvements to important athletic facilities, including the $40 million renovation of Assembly Hall and the $53 million renovation of Memorial Stadium. Football, baseball, women's basketball and swimming have all enjoyed significant upticks in success at different points during Glass's tenure. Dolson has been a part of all of that success.

"I'd ... like to thank Fred Glass for the leadership and vision he has shown during his truly pivotal tenure as Indiana University's athletic director," Dolson said in a statement. "In addition to the on-the-field successes, transformational facility projects and ground-breaking policies and initiatives that he has overseen and everyone is well aware of, he has integrated our department into the university and has also worked tirelessly on behalf of our students in support of their athletic, academic and holistic development throughout their time as Indiana University students.

"He's also been a tremendous mentor, and I'm excited to continue and build on the successes we have enjoyed during Fred's tenure."

dsinn@jg.net