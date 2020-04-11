Gator Bowl defeat driving Hoosiers' defensive back

BLOOMINGTON – Throughout his freshman season, Tiawan Mullen displayed leadership and on-field production far beyond his years.

A 2019 honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection, Mullen was often the heart and soul of the IU defense from his cornerback position.

His 13 pass breakups were the most by an Indiana player (and the 11th most for anyone in the country), and his career-high eight tackles in the double-overtime win at Purdue served as evidence of his game-changing abilities.

But it was also Mullen's voice that made a difference.

It could be described as cockiness or unflinching confidence, but Mullen's belief in the upward trajectory of the Indiana football program has remained steadfast, through both the sour end to the 2020 Gator Bowl and amid the current uncertainty surrounding the resumption of college sports because of the coronavirus.

“The next step for IU football is to keep building it,” Mullen said during a teleconference this week. “Showing everybody that we can be consistent and that after one year we're not going to go backwards. Keep moving others, keep working hard, keep buying in, everyone believing in each other.”

Key to that progression is Mullen, who was part of a group of underclassmen that comprised more than 70% of IU's roster last season.

Mullen vowed after the last-minute 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl that the ending would be different the next season, saying “next year for sure we're going to close it out.”

And while spring practices and offseason team workouts have been canceled, the process toward making that statement from Mullen a reality continues.

“The motivation comes from losing by one point,” Mullen said. “It boils my stomach, but not in the wrong way. When we lose by one point it's like, what could we do differently? How can we approach the 2020 season?”

Mullen is doing his part in this regard by maintaining his work ethic while back home in southern Florida.

It helps that Mullen lives with football talent.

His older brother Trayvon was a star at Clemson and has played two NFL seasons with the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders, while his younger brother Trevell is a four-star class of 2022 recruit with offers from Oregon, Kentucky and Indiana.

Both brothers are also cornerbacks, and very good ones at that.

So it's only natural that the brothers work out together, whether it be field work or weightlifting.

“It's been a great feeling for us to be grinding for the same thing. It's a great bond, trying different techniques from what we see and what we don't see,” Mullen said.

As best he can, new IU strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman is advising Mullen and his teammates on which workouts to do on their own.

“He's asking us what we need to work on, how do we feel?” Mullen said. “He's very communicative and checking up on all the guys.”

In a similar fashion, Mullen has also spent time getting in touch with teammates by calling and FaceTiming, establishing himself as a leader.

“Coach (Tom) Allen always teaches us 'don't blink,'” Mullen said. “The guys who see me as a leader, I don't blink. ... Sometimes you do just need a leader's take in football.”

Becoming more of a vocal leader is a self-established goal for Mullen entering his sophomore season, something that seems easy on the surface given the conviction often conveyed through Mullen's comments.

It's something his teammates already saw plenty of from Mullen as a freshman, and an additional step they welcome from the 19-year old playmaker.

“That's something I love to have on the team,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “I know having that heart and that strong mindset to be great is with Tiawan.”