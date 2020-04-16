Sheridan looks to keep IU offense rolling

In 2019, Indiana football scored more than 31 points per game, 5.4 points better than the previous year. Offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer helped the offense develop into one of the Big Ten's most explosive units, jumping 45 spots in the points-per-game rankings compared to 2018.

With DeBoer departed to take the head coaching job at Fresno State, the onus falls on new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. Sheridan, who is also the team's quarterbacks coach, is entering his fourth season as an IU assistant.

In his quest to build on DeBoer's offensive success, Sheridan has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancellation of spring workouts after only four practices. Still, his experience with the rest of the coaching staff has helped him keep pushing forward.

“I think the continuity on the staff and with our players is important and has been beneficial, for sure,” said Sheridan, 31, a former Michigan quarterback. “The staff that I've been fortunate to work with has been fantastic, from the top down. ... It's always a collaboration, it's always a group effort in all areas: recruiting, game-planning, play-calling, we all work together and communicate very well. That gives me a lot of confidence.”

One area where Sheridan has continuity is at quarterback. Though Peyton Ramsey, who finished last season as the starter, transferred to Northwestern, redshirt sophomore Michael Penix Jr. is back from his sternum injury and is the presumptive starter heading into the season.

The dual-threat left-hander, who was one of the Big Ten's breakout stars last season before he got hurt, is missing out on valuable developmental time without spring practice, but he and Sheridan already have a rapport and can build on it virtually for the time being.

“We have high expectations for Michael and he understands that,” Sheridan said. “We have high expectations for our other quarterbacks and our other players as well. ... We hold our kids to a high standard and the circumstances don't change that and Michael's no different.

“We've challenged (the players) during this time, we've tried to approach it as an opportunity to create an edge and create an opportunity,” he added. “We're encouraging them to use this time to separate themselves from their competition.”

With Sheridan's promotion to OC, the Hoosiers' top two assistants – Sheridan and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack – are both in their early 30s and just beginning their coaching careers. That connection has helped them build chemistry early in their relationship. Wommack is entering his second season as the Hoosiers' DC.

“Kane and I have open dialogue regularly,” Sheridan said. “Obviously, we're in similar stages in our careers, in our lives, we have young children. There's a lot of commonality there that he and I talk about regardless of if it's third-down pressures or pass protection. So from my perspective, we have a fantastic relationship.”

Hoosiers add graduate transfer

Former Stanford defensive lineman Jovan Swann will transfer to Indiana for his final season of eligibility in 2020, the Hoosiers announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Swann was the 2015 Indiana High School Defensive Player of the Year out of Center Grove.

He was All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2018, racking up seven tackles for loss and 41/2 sacks in 13 games. He was second on the Cardinal with 51/2 sacks and fourth with eight TFLs in 2019.

“We are pleased to welcome Javon to our program,” coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “Javon's a very mature, sound player who will make our team better. He brings us tremendous leadership and production.”

