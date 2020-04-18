For Indiana's offense, it will all start up front

Indiana's offensive line was a team strength in 2019. The Hoosiers' front played a significant role in an offense that set a program record for passing yards with more than 3,900 and also ran for 130 yards per contest.

That offensive line will need to be retooled this offseason as four-year left tackle starter and team captain Coy Cronk transferred to Iowa and fixtures at center and right guard – Hunter Littlejohn and Simon Stepaniak, respectively – have now graduated.

Indiana has weapons all over the field on offense, from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to running back Stevie Scott to wide receiver Whop Philyor, but the offense won't be as dangerous as it was last season unless the offensive line can coalesce into a strong unit again. It will be more difficult for new starters on the line to build chemistry without the benefit of spring practice, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“That's the biggest issue with our guys,” offensive line coach Darren Hiller said of the canceled practices. “They're telling me that they're going out and doing (workouts at home), but having a guy next to you and the communication from the time the play's called and the work together and the togetherness of the unit, it's not there right now.

“I'm telling them to pretend like they're Peyton Manning calling an audible at the line of scrimmage, but get in their stance and imagine a play is called and make the communication call to an (imaginary) guy next to you. Just have an imagination and kind of play a game of football by yourself.”

Hiller, who has been the Hoosiers' offensive line coach for four seasons and is also the team's run-game coordinator, still expects the linemen under his watch to be doing everything they can to remain in shape while they are unable to be working out on campus.

Indiana's new strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman, a West Noble graduate who previously held the same role with the New York Giants, has put together individualized workout plans for each player and Hiller made it clear he expects his players to be ready to work as they arrive back in Bloomington, whenever that may be.

“That's the hard part,” Hiller said. “Are you, when you wake up in the morning and brush your teeth and look at yourself in the mirror, are you to a man getting out and doing the best that you can do from a preparation standpoint?

“So when we do get back, are we going to be able to hit the ground running or are we going to be playing catch-up, trying to get you back functional from a conditioning standpoint and from a skillset standpoint?”

With Cronk and Stepaniak gone, some new leaders will have to emerge, a task that is also made more difficult by the dispersal of the players back to their hometowns until students are allowed back on campus.

Hiller pointed to senior Harry Crider as one player he expects to play a larger role this season in leading his teammates. The Hoosiers are asking for a lot from Crider, who started 12 games at left guard last year, but will likely be moving back inside to center this season.

Center is Crider's natural position – he played eight games there as a freshman in 2017 – but it's a new level of responsibility for the 6-foot-4, 311-pound Columbus, Indiana, native. Hiller considers the starting center to be the “sheriff” of the offensive line room and he wants Crider to become that type of presence, though he acknowledged it might be out of character for him.

“Harry is a quiet guy,” Hiller said. “When I think back to my first year here in 2017 and we had seniors in the room, I looked and tried to have (former Hoosier lineman) Wes Martin take that (leadership) role. Hindsight being 20/20, Wes is quiet guy. He's a hard worker and a very good football player, but he's not a vocal guy.

“Harry Crider is a guy who will do his part from that (leadership) perspective, but he's not a very vocal guy. ... To me, that's one of the things that spring ball and having those guys in Bloomington here, some of that would have come to fruition a little bit.”

The Hoosiers return rising star Matthew Bedford, who stepped in when Cronk got hurt early last season, at left tackle, as well as 6-8, 360-pound Caleb Jones at right tackle.

They'll get help at guard from Stanford grad transfer Dylan Powell.

