IU wants excellent special teams

In 2019, field position was a key factor in Indiana's success. The Hoosiers were 6-0 when they had better average starting field position than their opponents – “winning the field position battle,” as special teams coach Kasey Teegardin calls it – and just 2-5 when they did not.

Of course, field position is partly dependent on the offense and defense, but as Teegardin points out, special teams can be the difference between a win and a loss.

“The very first meeting that I had in front of the team as the special teams coordinator, the entire team was in there, all I talked about was how important (special teams plays are),” said Teegardin, who is in his first year as special teams coordinator after coaching the safeties in 2018 and 2019. “We averaged 32 snaps a game on special teams (in 2019). ... When you break it down, that's a third of the game.

The Hoosiers lost the field position battle to Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State, all games they also lost on the scoreboard. After going 8-5 last season, it's clear that for Indiana to continue to develop, it must win some games against elite opponents.

Playing in the Big Ten means there is no shortage of opportunities to do so, and Teegardin believes special teams can be the area that gets the Hoosiers over the hump. Eliminating plays like the fumble of a punt return that set up a Penn State touchdown in a 34-27 defeat last season will be critical for the Hoosiers going forward.

“So how do we take the next step and beat those teams?” Teegardin asked. “You've got to do it with great special teams play, pin the ball deep when you need to, changing the field, breaking big returns, get the ball to midfield to start the offense.”

That does not mean that Teegardin is going to completely overhaul the Hoosiers' special teams units. He liked much of what he saw last year and wants to implement smaller changes that could make a big differences. He has been an assistant coach with the Hoosiers since 2014, and he believes this is the most athletic the team has ever been.

“Really our special teams last year was probably middle of the pack overall, but they did a lot of good things on kickoff returns, just couldn't break the big ones,” Teegardin said. “If you look at it, David Ellis is probably one or two reads away from being the top kick returner in the conference. I'm not going to be making wholesale changes, but definitely some improvements in my and coach (Tom) Allen's opinion.”

Ellis has a chance to be a game-breaking weapon for the Hoosiers in Teegardin's eyes. He ranked third nationally among true freshmen last season and 12th in Indiana history when he averaged 20.7 yards on his 28 kickoff returns.

Teegardin has thought of getting Ellis some snaps as a punt returner this season – he returned one punt in 2019 – though it's unclear if that's necessary with Whop Philyor and 2017 Indiana Mr. Football Reese Taylor – a do-it-all athlete – already manning that position. Regardless, Teegardin thinks having those three pushing each other will benefit all of them.

“I want competition at every position, every play,” Teegardin said. “Every season, every game, every week, I want competition. Iron sharpens iron, and pressure makes diamonds. I think you've easily got two of the best returners, explosive players in Reese Taylor and Whop Philyor.

“I think David Ellis has a natural instinctive vision. He does a great job of feeling the blocks before they're even there. ... We've got a good stable of returners, it's just a matter of getting them coached up and getting the other 10 guys to do their job better.”

