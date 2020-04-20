Westbrook exits IU with NFL draft hope

Nick Westbrook's seemingly continuous presence on the IU football team has finally reached an end.

After playing in a team-record 52 games, Westbrook is ranked among the most productive receivers in program history. It came with a quiet efficiency, one that at times allowed him to blend into the background of IU's boisterous receiving core, but with a mentality that was effective.

Despite three seasons of 42 catches or more, Westbrook was unable to earn an invitation to the NFL scouting combine, and the pro day workout he planned to impress scouts with was replaced by a hastily made video of him working out at a training facility in Seattle.

Here is a look at where Westbrook stands as the draft approaches.

This breakdown is part of a series of stories on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 219 pounds

Indiana overview: Westbrook ranks in the top seven all-time in the IU record books in receptions (144), receiving yards (2,226), receiving touchdowns (16) and 100-yard receiving games (6). He is among the most storied wide receivers in program history.

Westbrook, the seventh Hoosier to have at least 125 catches and at least 2,000 receiving yards in his college career, burned bright at the start before his statistics slipped as he got older.

He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore when he had 995 receiving yards (second in the Big Ten) on 54 catches. It was during this 2016 season that Westbrook established himself as a deep-ball threat – a player without blistering speed who still managed to break open down the sideline.

But Westbrook suffered a season-ending torn ACL while on the kickoff coverage unit for the opening kickoff of the 2017 season against Ohio State. Westbrook failed to break 600 receiving yards in each of his final two seasons.

Career highlight: Westbrook's season-long statistics decreased over the course of his career, but as recently as the 2018 season finale he remained IU's go-to receiving target.

During the 2018 season-ending loss to Purdue, Westbrook had a season-best eight catches for 125 receiving yards and a 40-yard touchdown.

Even while IU's offense was limited by conservative play calling from former offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, Westbrook found a way to be effective in 2018. He led the Hoosiers with 590 receiving yards and 14 yards per catch, in part by relying on his ability to haul in deep balls, and by his ability to create separation from defenders.

NFL.com says: N/A. Westbrook was not invited to the scouting combine.

Strengths: Westbrook is among the best technically gifted route runners.

What he may lack in quickness and explosiveness, he makes up for by running crisp, clean routes that pay off in a big way when he reaches the secondary. Westbrook is also a strong blocker in running and passing situations.

Westbrook has acknowledged that he knows his best path to joining an NFL team is through special teams, a unit he played on regularly during his IU career and somewhere he insisted on getting extra work during practice.

Weaknesses: Westbrook doesn't have elite speed and must rely on his positioning and footwork to create separation from defenders.

This often means a play needs time to develop before Westbrook will break open down the sideline, but the payoff when he does get open is usually a large gain.

As Westbrook's statistics trended downward as his career progressed, so did his reputation as a sure-handed catcher. The fundamentals of running a route may be there, but Westbrook must return to becoming a guy who will haul in any pass that hits him.

Draft projection: Rounds 6-7

How Indiana replaces him: Indiana should have no trouble replacing the 42 catches, 572 receiving yards and five touchdowns Westbrook had last season.

Senior wideouts Ty Fryfogle and Whop Philyor both could have made the jump to the NFL draft but instead will return for their final seasons with explosive speed and swagger, especially when used out of the slot.

Redshirt sophomore Miles Marshall (6-4, 208) is a popular name to replace Westbrook's specific usage though, as a lanky presence with the solid route-running ability to get open.

Often praised by quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey and Michael Penix Jr. during practices last season, Marshall had 16 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown in 2019.