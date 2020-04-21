IU guard Stepaniak excels in running game

The same formula of intelligence, size and strength that has recently served Indiana offensive linemen well in the NFL draft should continue this year with Simon Stepaniak.

A four-year starter at right guard who only played an entire season once in his college career, Stepaniak proved to be a strong force in the run game.

With 31 starts across 41 total game appearances, there's plenty of tape featuring Stepaniak operating in a pass-first system. Stepaniak was the lone IU player to receive an invitation to this year's NFL scouting combine. He impressed scouts with his 37-rep bench press after he missed IU's bowl game with an injury.

Here is a look at where Stepaniak stands as the draft approaches. This breakdown is part of a series of stories on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Simon Stepaniak

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 313 pounds

Indiana overview: All but one of Stepaniak's 31 starts came at right guard, a position he excelled at over the past two seasons in particular (22 starts). Stepaniak helped protect a pair of mobile quarterbacks in Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey.

In the 2019, the Hoosiers recorded 3,000 passing yards for a third straight season, helping prove Stepaniak's worth as a pass protector in addition to his dominance as a run blocker.

Stepaniak tore his ACL six practices into preparation for the Gator Bowl, but he remains on track for a complete recovery by the time NFL offseason workouts normally begin for rookies.

Career highlight: In September 2018 in a home win over Virginia in a rainstorm, running back Stevie Scott, ran for 204 yards on 31 carries behind Stepaniak.

NFL.com says: “Burly and strong with the ability to play either guard position in a gap-scheme attack. He's productive on double teams and combo blocks. His ability to recover in pass protection is limited by both his wide base and exaggerated slide steps out to the edge. Despite his bench-press strength, Stepaniak gives too much ground to power rushers who push him into the pocket.”

Strengths: Stepaniak works well in tandem when double-teaming pass rushers. He works better individually in run-blocking situations than in pass protection. Additionally, Stepaniak is patient when the situation calls for it.

Weaknesses: For all the strength, he has a tendency to be knocked off balance by powerful defensive players, and he can be a bit slow when it comes to reactive movements against him. Once he's beaten in pass protection Stepaniak doesn't have a great ability to recover.

Projection: Rounds 4-6

How Indiana replaces him: Stepaniak is one of three starters Indiana lost along the offensive line this offseason, along with center Hunter Littlejohn and left tackle Coy Cronk.

Freshman Matthew Bedford (left tackle) and senior Harry Crider (center) both had plenty of playing time as starters last season as did Stepaniak's projected replacement, redshirt senior Mackenzie Nworah.