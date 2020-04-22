Leader of IU defense hopes to get a shot

Like Chris Covington and Tegray Scales before him, Reakwon Jones is the latest Indiana linebacker to harbor legitimate NFL aspirations upon graduation.

Having played for three defensive coordinators and two head coaches over his five seasons in Bloomington, Jones was an experienced playmaker and a vocal leader for the Hoosiers over the past two seasons as a starter at weak-side linebacker.

The path to being drafted remains an uphill battle for Jones though, a player who has already overcome the on-field adversity of having to wait behind better players at his position, as well as the off-field adversity of having his family's homes in Florida destroyed by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

Jones' lack of an NFL combine invite, as well as the cancellation of IU's pro day because of the coronavirus pandemic, further limited Jones' ability to impress scouts ahead of the NFL draft.

Here is a look at where Jones stands as the draft approaches. This breakdown is part of a series of stories on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round Thursday through Saturday.

Reakwon Jones

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 233

Indiana overview: Jones anchored the linebacking group in his two seasons as a starter covering 23 games. He was wildly productive during this period, combining for 91 tackles, 63 solo tackles and eight tackles for loss, but he particularly excelled last season by recording the second-most tackles on the team (55) and the second-most solo tackles (39).

A 2019 team captain who was named an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection by the league's coaches last season, Jones' best football came at the close of his career. He had a career-best five solo stops as Indiana regained possession of the Old Oaken Bucket at Purdue in late November, a win that gave Indiana eight wins for the first time since 1993.

This led to a Gator Bowl appearance, and Jones' postseason performance was described as awesome by defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Jones delivered five tackles, including one tackle for loss, as the Hoosiers lost by one point to Tennessee.

Career highlight: Jones scored his lone collegiate touchdown on a fumble recovery during a 35-0 home win over Rutgers on homecoming in October 2019. The 17-yard score came just 10 seconds into the game.

NFL.com says: N/A

Strengths: Jones' fundamentals are solid. Whether it's recognizing run or pass plays before the snap or communicating to his teammates, Jones has shown during the past two seasons that he is trusted and experienced. His intelligence is what gives Jones a fighting chance to make an NFL roster.

Weaknesses: Jones' size and strength isn't overwhelming as an NFL prospect.

Projection: Round 7 to undrafted

How Indiana replaces him: The future at linebacker for Indiana is already in place. Junior Micah McFadden led Indiana with 61 overall tackles, 42 solo stops and 10 tackles for loss last season while manning the middle linebacker spot, and he's emerged as the next vocal leader at the position.

In terms of a direct replacement, junior Cam Jones is the best option having made 12 appearances at weak-side linebacker last season with 35 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

He scored on a 44-yard pick-six in the home win over Northwestern and has similar size (6-3, 227) compared with his predecessor to make up for the production lost.