Jackson-Davis says he's staying with IU

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis announced on social media Sunday that he will return to the Hoosiers for his sophomore season.

Jackson-Davis, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball from Center Grove High School and a five-star recruit, averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds as a freshman while shooting close to 57%, second-best in the conference for qualifying players. He was Indiana's top scorer and rebounder.

Jackson-Davis was one of two main contenders for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, along with Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, who won the award. As a consolation prize, Jackson-Davis earned third-team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten freshman team honors.

COLLEGES

2 SEC players enter NBA draft

South Carolina leading scorer A.J. Lawson and Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard, who ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in assists last season, have declared for the NBA draft for a second consecutive year.

FOOTBALL

Ratings for draft up over year ago

More than 55 million viewers across the country watched some part of the three-day NFL draft, a record high for the event, according to Nielsen figures released by the NFL. At any given time, the average national audience was a draft-record 8.4 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and digital channels. Compared with 2019, the average audience was up 35% and the total viewers up 16%, the NFL said.

Cutler, TV star wife divorcing

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced. Cavallari announced Sunday in an Instagram post that the couple are breaking up after seven years of marriage and a decade together. Cavallari gained fame on the series “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” which debuted in 2004. Her E! Network series “Very Cavallari” following her life and marriage premiered in 2018. Cavallari and Cutler have three young children – two sons and a daughter.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Luers senior chooses college

Bishop Luers senior basketball player DeMarcus Hudson has committed to Park University. He averaged 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18 games for the Knights, though he missed the final few games of the season with a foot injury. Hudson was a first-team all-SAC honoree, as the Knights (15-7) won the conference regular-season title.

Louisville recruit shot to death

A star high school football player from Florida who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday, Orlando police said. Dexter Rentz Jr. tied a state record in 2017 when he intercepted five passes in a single game while playing as a sophomore at Ocoee High School, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Police said the high school senior was among four people hit by gunfire, and the only fatality, in a crime called into authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.