Coordinator likes IU defense

In 2019, Kane Wommack was the youngest defensive coordinator in the Power Five conferences. The 33-year-old Missouri native took over defensive coordinator responsibilities at Indiana from head coach Tom Allen before the season began and showed that his youth wouldn't get in the way of building a solid defense in Bloomington.

In Wommack's first season calling the shots, the Hoosiers were 45th in the country in scoring defense, giving up 24.4 points per game. It was the first time Indiana had cracked the top 50 nationally since 1993.

Wommack, who was originally hired as IU's linebackers coach in 2018, was pleased with the defense's effort in his first season, but he wants more.

“It's doing the things that we built upon last year with more consistency,” Wommack said. “If you look at our defense and the things we did well, I thought there were games where we made plays and did some things really well.”

He cited the Hoosiers' matchup against Michigan, in which Indiana held the Wolverines to just 87 yards rushing and kept the game close in the first half. But Indiana surrendered a game-turning 76-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. It's plays like those – ones that spoil an otherwise excellent defensive performance – that Wommack hopes can be eliminated with another year of experience.

He emphasized that he believes the best is yet to come for the group of players he is leading right now.

“I think we all knew that because we had a young team, we were going to have to take our lumps through some of these experiences. So I'm excited about some of the things we did last year,” Wommack said. “Some of those things are great and we won eight games and all that, but you have a group of coaches and players that are certainly not satisfied with our overall body of work.

“So I think consistency and experience is the most exciting thing for us heading into these next two seasons as you think about it with who we have coming back.”

Last year, the theme of Indiana's defense – the Hoosiers' whole team, really – was “youthful experience.” IU had a large group of talented young players who had seen meaningful action as reserves in 2018, but those players had to spend last year learning what it takes to be a starter at the Division I level. Many, especially on defense, are back for 2020, and they already know what it will take to be successful.

Wommack mentioned that experience level might help the Hoosiers weather the loss of spring practice caused by the coronavirus pandemic better than teams that are trying to get a large crop of new players up to speed. Wommack also said his team gained valuable experience from having four extra weeks of practice before IU's Gator Bowl matchup against Tennessee in January.

“The difference between last year and having youthful experience is that those guys played in limited roles that were feature players for us, where as this year they played in feature roles a year ago and they're still feature players for us,” Wommack said. “That part is very exciting because experience is much more significant coming out of last season so I think having those guys back, not changing systems defensively, having enough continuity to our defense; ... they know what we're about.”

Wommack added that with so much experience returning on defense, the coaching staff is familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of its starting units. That has helped them make plans in the offseason to maximize the talent that they have through situational adjustments, as Wommack puts it: “get them in the best position to feature them both schematically and athletically.”

For example, fifth-year senior defensive back Marcelino Ball, a two-time All-Big Ten performer and one of the Hoosiers' most knowledgeable defensive players, is probably going to play closer to the line of scrimmage at times this season so he can make adjustments to the opponent's play calls and pre-snap motions.

“I'm probably most excited about our personnel moves as much as I've been on the defense,” Wommack said. “We'd love to have a couple more reps at it, but I think the experience is going to help us in a big way there.”

