Allen, Hoosiers adapt during their time apart

Indiana football coach Tom Allen doesn't often do improvement work on his house. Years ago, he and his family moved and he tried to connect the washer and dryer at their new home. The appliances blew up because he hooked them up the wrong way.

“I kind of got banned from some of those husband jobs around the house (after that),” Allen said, smiling.

Recently, however, he has been working around the house as he spends far more time at home with his family than he usually does at this time of year. The coronavirus pandemic has upended almost every aspect of how he runs his football team, but it has given him more time to spend with his wife and three children, for which he is grateful.

When it comes to keeping his program running even without any face-to-face contact with his players or assistant coaches – except through video chats – Allen emphasized on a recent Zoom call with the media that he is pouring all of his energy into being adaptable and doing everything he can to make sure the Hoosiers keep improving during the pandemic while also prioritizing his players' health and safety.

The way the NCAA has set up the rules during the no-contact period the pandemic has necessitated, football coaching staffs can give their players workout plans to do at home, but they can't monitor whether the players actually do the workouts and the players are not allowed to report their progress to the coaches.

Indiana strength coach Aaron Wellman, a West Noble graduate, has created individualized workout plans for each player based on the equipment they have available at home, but once the player receives the plan, it's up to him whether to do the work.

“It's a lot of trust, it's built in. Accountability is built in,” Allen said. “The culture you have is so powerful right now more than ever because I feel accountable to my teammates. I know they love me. I love them. They're counting on me. I'm counting on them. That to me is what this is all about. The workouts fall right into that.

“That's where our guys have to take ownership of it, take accountability for it, personal responsibility for it, their preparation.”

Even if every player does every workout, however, the Hoosiers will still miss the developmental time from the cancellation of spring practice.

Indiana had four spring practices before the rest were canceled, and Allen spent a lot of time early in the pandemic poring over the tapes from those practices, taking as many notes as possible and trying to find ways for his team to improve. It's not a full replacement for the missed practices, but it's something.

“There are 11 practices we did not get to have that we would've had,” Allen said. “Those are going to have to be made up eventually but not necessarily replaced. Just going to have to find ways to creatively fill in the gaps. We're doing everything we can do, and our strength staff is doing a great job of trying, too.”

While he is overseeing his program virtually, Allen has also removed himself from prognostications about whether and how college football will be played in 2020. He wants the season to happen, of course, but he and his staff are doing their best to prepare for every scenario.

“I'm just going to take the approach that people get paid to make these decisions and evaluate from a health perspective,” Allen said. “We've going to trust them. ... As a group we'll come together and make the best decision possible, and once they tell us when and where we can come back, we'll have a great plan.

“I'm an optimistic guy,” the coach added. “I believe that the people that are working hard on this across the country and across the world to help us figure it out. But there are more important things at stake than playing a football game, and that's the health and safety of our guys and students across the country.”

Allen did receive some good news this week. Former Hoosiers offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak was picked in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers, extending Indiana's streak of drafts with at least one selection to seven, a longer stretch than seven other teams in the Big Ten.

“The way you keep it moving forward is that you do a great job recruiting and a great job developing,” Allen said of Indiana's recent draft success. “That's where I feel like we have to be the greatest evaluators in the country here at Indiana, to project players to come here to IU, then once we get them here, we have to be better than anyone else in the country at developing them physically, mentally and spiritually.”

Note: Allen said that tight end Peyton Hendershot, who was suspended indefinitely in February after being arrested in Monroe County on multiple charges including misdemeanor domestic battery, has returned to the team in “modified” form, participating in position meetings and team meetings. The coach said the Hoosiers continue to monitor the situation. Hendershot was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season.

