Snider grad backat college as AD

Bill Foy, a native of Fort Wayne, has returned to Paris Junior College in Texas as men's basketball coach and athletic director.

Foy, who graduated from Snider and Indiana University, led the Dragons to the National Junior College Athletic Association title, and was national Coach of the Year, in 2005.

Foy was 227-125 in his previous 11-year stint as head coach at PJC.

He was the an assistant coach at North Texas, where he helped the team to a 127-68 record and two berths in the NCAA Tournament between 2006 and 2012, and then he became head coach at Richland College in Texas and went 46-18 between 2012 and 2014.

He's also been the head women's basketball coach, men's basketball assistant coach and the men's and women's head golf coach at Ranger College in Texas.

