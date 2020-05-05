BTN to dedicate 24 hours to IU

The Big Ten Network is dedicating 24 straight hours of coverage to Indiana University sports, beginning at 6 a.m. today and running through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The lineup features classic basketball and football games, as well as “Big Ten Elite” documentaries about the men's basketball teams from 1981, 1987 and 2002.

The package will also feature the debut of the “Worth the Wait” documentary, which tells the story of the eight-overtime victory over Duke in 1982 that gave Indiana men's soccer its first national title. In addition to highlighting the marathon championship game, the documentary details coach Jerry Yeagley's journey in turning the program from an intramural sport into a varsity one. “Worth the Wait” will premiere at 5 p.m. today.

Other significant games from the 24-hour Indiana programming run include the 2011 men's basketball win over No. 1 Kentucky – capped by Christian Watford's buzzer-beating 3-pointer – which will air in condensed form at 6:30 p.m., plus the 2013 men's basketball matchup against No. 1 Michigan at Assembly Hall at 7:30 p.m. Football gets the spotlight for the Hoosiers' 2013 victory over Penn State at 9:30 p.m. and the 2019 Old Oaken Bucket double-overtime win against Purdue at 10:30 p.m.

Here is a complete list of the IU programming:

Today

6 a.m. – Men's swimming and diving, 2019 Big Ten Championships

7:30 a.m. – Women's swimming and diving, 2019 Big Ten Championships

9 a.m. – Men's basketball vs. Ohio State, 2011

10 a.m. – Men's basketball vs. Kansas, 2016 Armed Forces Classic

11 a.m. – Baseball vs. Nebraska, 2014 Big Ten championship game

2 p.m. – “Big Ten Elite” – 1987 men's basketball

3 p.m. – Men's soccer vs. Michigan, 2018

5 p.m. – “Worth the Wait” documentary

6:30 p.m. – Men's basketball vs. Kentucky, 2011

7:30 p.m. – Men's basketball vs. Michigan, 2013

8:30 p.m. – “Big Ten Elite” – 1981 men's basketball

9:30 p.m. – Football vs. Penn State, 2013

10:30 p.m. – Football vs. Purdue, 2019

11:30 p.m. – Men's basketball vs. Ohio State, 2020

Wednesday

1 a.m. – “Big Ten Elite” – 2002 men's basketball

2 a.m. – Men's soccer vs. Maryland, 2014

4 a.m. – Women's basketball vs. Iowa, 2019

– Journal Gazette