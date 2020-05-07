Hoosiers add leader to D-line in grad transfer

Indiana recruited Center Grove defensive lineman Jovan Swann heavily out of high school in 2016. Swann instead decided to go west and signed to play with Stanford.

Four years later, Swann had one season of eligibility remaining and opted to put himself on the graduate transfer market. This time, the Hoosiers got their man, securing a commitment from the 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive end in late March. Swann will suit up for IU in 2020, his final season in college football, and provide a strong edge presence and veteran leadership in the locker room.

“It means more than you know,” Swann said . “I ultimately had Indiana in my final three (in 2016) before going to the West Coast. That wasn't just for show, I truly value the state of Indiana and the support I have here.

“To wrap up (my career) here, it means more than you know like I said. To just be able to have my family around games, it's $500 round-trip to get to California and that wasn't fun. … Just to be able to come home and get that support in person means the world to me.”

Swann, who led the Trojans to the Class 6A state title in 2015 and was named Indiana Defensive Player of the Year for his performance, had a successful career at Stanford, earning All-Pac-12 honors in 2018 then putting together an even better statistical performance (32 tackles, eight for loss, 51/2 sacks) in 2019.

He finished his Cardinal career with 85 tackles, 181/2 for loss and 111/2 sacks, plus four passes knocked down, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Indiana's coaching staff has expressed plenty of excitement over adding Swann .

“First of all, you talk about production,” first-year defensive line coach Kevin Peoples said. “Anyone who has almost a dozen sacks in his career in a little bit different scheme that's maybe harder to get sacks out of, he's gonna provide a lot of playmaking ability.”

Coach Tom Allen made an impression on Swann on the last day recruiting was open, Dec. 15. That day, Swann visited Indiana's bowl practice and Allen took him aside and talked to him for 45 minutes, which convinced Swann that Indiana was the place for him.

“I'm excited about his leadership,” Allen said. “We've got a very young (defensive line) room with a lot of talent in that room, but a lot of young talent that needs guys to step up there. He'll have the courage and confidence to verbally lead that room.

“You can never have enough defensive linemen in (the Big Ten) and he's a grown man, mature body type for sure, being a senior and coming in here ready to play.”

As Allen alluded to, Swann joins one of the deepest defensive line groups for the Hoosiers in recent memory. It should add to an already stacked group at defensive end that includes potential breakout star James Head Jr., highly touted former four-star recruit Beau Robbins out of Carmel – Robbins redshirted last season in his first year on campus – and steady fifth-year senior Matthew Ziemba. The Hoosiers ranked in the middle of the pack nationally last season with 27 sacks but held opponents to just 3.9 yards per carry.

Swann is ready to lead and believes it could be easier because of the manner in which Allen has transformed the program since becoming the head coach prior to the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016.

“The biggest thing that I was looking for in a school that I've noticed in Indiana over the last four years is a change in culture,” Swann said. “I know coach Allen has brought in the LEO (Love Each Other) motto that they live by and that's truly what they live by. They're on the practice field in December and I'm looking at these guys as they play with passion, play with precision, loving what they're doing.

“That's not to say they weren't four years ago, but it's more prominent, you can feel that vibe that everybody's playing for each other. There's no selfish players out there.”

Swann has bought into that selfless team concept, expressing a willingness to play any spot on the four-man front.

He has lofty goals for himself this season and plans to do all he can to help the Hoosiers take the next step up the Big Ten ladder.

“The main focus for me is that I need to double the number of sacks I got last season, at least,” he said. “That's something I'm looking to improve, getting more opportunities to rush the passer. But we say you have to earn the right to rush the passer, so that comes with stopping the run. You have to stop the run the first two downs.

“I'm ready to get to work and make sure I'm a force up front.”

