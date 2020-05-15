New D-line coach likes IU's direction

When new Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples talks about why the Hoosiers were the right fit for him after four years in the same position at Tulane, it's clear that head coach Tom Allen and the energy he brings to the program were important selling points.

“Coach Allen, I didn't know him extremely well before I took this job, but I've had several guys who know him very, very well speak highly of him as a person, just a genuine person and a great leader,” Peoples said. “I've been around a lot of successful coaches, and I don't know that I've ever been around anybody that works harder and cares about people more than Coach Allen.

“It's a combination of Coach Allen, the defensive staff and the vision Coach Allen has for Indiana.”

Peoples is the man tasked with turning Indiana's talented, young defensive line into a group that can make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks and running backs. The Hoosiers lost a valuable member of the staff when former defensive line coach Mark Hagen took the same job with Texas in February. Allen hired Peoples to fill the void.

Peoples, a 49-year-old Butte, Montana, native has been a football coach for 27 years, transitioning from a linebacker at Carroll College in Montana to an assistant coach role at his alma mater starting in 1993. Since then, he has worked for 11 schools and an XFL team, almost all as a defensive line coach.

All of that experience has helped him develop a distinct philosophy about how best to wreak havoc in the backfield. His mentor, longtime LSU and Philadelphia Eagles defensive line coach Pete Jenkins, championed a step-by-step system for getting upfield and creating tackles for loss and Peoples plans to bring that system to Bloomington.

“Against the run, we're going to be hips, hands and feet, striking blockers,” said Peoples, who helped lead Tulane to its first back-to-back bowl victories in program history in 2018 and 2019. “There's a progression to everything. ... There are a lot of defensive line coaches that say, 'Hey, we're gonna get off, get off.'

“Get off (blockers) is obviously hugely important, but we have a process. We have a way to teach guys, after they got off, where their eyes go, where their hand placements are, so that's what we try to teach.”

Putting that system in place is on hold after players were sent home after only four spring practices because of the coronavirus pandemic. Peoples called it a challenge to lose the time he would usually use to get acclimated to his new role, but he said he's gotten to know his players through Zoom and has had productive conversations with each.

Indiana was in the middle of the pack nationally last season in sacks and opponent yards per carry, but it has a deep pool of talent on the defensive line returning. And that was before Stanford graduate transfer Jovan Swann, a 2018 All-Pac-12 honoree, joined the Hoosiers in April.

“Very excited about a lot of the guys we have coming back,” Peoples said. “We've got good depth at all of the positions. I think (fifth-year senior and team sack leader) Jerome Johnson is a talented player that can stop the run and provide pass rush for you. (All-Big Ten junior) Demarcus Elliott, (sophomore) Sio Nofoagatoto'a both at the nose position, they both have meaningful snaps. (Redshirt freshman) C.J. Person is a guy that we're excited about that played a few games last season and should be back healthy.

“And then at the ends position, (junior) James Head Jr., (senior) Michael Ziemba, both guys that have had good success in this conference. Then (junior) Alfred Bryant, we're looking for him to be able to step up and provide some pass rush and do some things that showcase his ability. We're pleased where we're at, and really looking forward to getting back to it.”

Peoples didn't even mention redshirt freshman defensive end Beau Robbins out of Carmel, a four-star recruit in the 2019 class and the top defensive player Indiana has brought in during Allen's tenure. It might be difficult to find snaps for everyone, but Allen and Peoples agree that, especially early in the season, depth is key on the line.

“We're comfortable with our depth,” Peoples said. “Absolutely. We do like to play a lot of guys. Some recruits and even current players asked me about that. I think the earlier in the season you are, the hotter the temperatures, obviously, you need to substitute more frequently.

“Obviously if you've got eight guys that can play over four positions or 12 guys that can play over four positions then that gives you an opportunity.”

