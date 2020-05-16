Hoosiers work to be threat in run game

Indiana's offense took a significant leap forward last season, ranking third in the conference as it rolled up more than 430 yards per game.

Most of that success came through the air, however, where quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey threw to a bevy of talented wide receivers. In the run game, the Hoosiers were far less impressive, averaging just 130 yards (12th in Big Ten) and 3.6 per carry (11th).

For IU to build on its 8-5 season, the Hoosiers' rushing attack has to be more of a threat. Running backs coach Mike Hart, a three-time first-team All-Big Ten running back at Michigan from 2004 to 2007, emphasized the importance of the run game in the cold-weather conference.

“To win any games, especially in the Big Ten, you have to be able to run the ball,” said Hart, who is also the Hoosiers' associate head coach. “With the pass rushes we have (in this conference), you can't drop back and throw the ball 50 times and expect to win those games.”

The Hoosiers' subpar rushing stats don't reflect a lack of talent at the position. Junior Stevie Scott ran for more than 1,100 yards as a true freshman in 2018 and then had nearly 850 more last season in 11 games before a knee injury kept him out against Purdue and the Gator Bowl against Tennessee. He has 20 rushing touchdowns in two seasons and has used the disappointment from the injury as motivation in offseason workouts this year.

“I'm still looking forward to going into this next season with a positive mindset and the same mindset to keep dominating and get better every day and improve over last season,” Scott said.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Scott has shrugged off the knee injury and has been working out with his father at home during the coronavirus pandemic. He's doing a lot of core workouts and has put special effort into improving his hands to make him more of a pass-catching threat. He caught 26 passes for 211 yards and a score last season and wants to be a well-rounded player as he tries to reach the NFL.

“As I keep getting older, I want to overall be a player that can catch, run the ball and do whatever for the team,” said Scott, a second-team All-Big Ten honoree last season. “That's been something me and Coach Hart have been talking about a lot this offseason is just being the type of player that has all the attributes.”

The talent in Indiana's running back room is not limited to Scott alone, however. The Hoosiers also boast former four-star recruit Sampson James, a sophomore out of Avon who spurned Ohio State to play in his home state. James is the highest-ranked recruit to come to Indiana since 247sports.com began ranking individual recruits in 1999.

The 6-1, 220-pound James played in all 13 games as a true freshman and ran for 118 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a 44-41 double-overtime win over Purdue in Scott's absence. After a brief stint in the transfer portal in March, James returned to the Hoosiers and is poised to push Scott in practice and help keep the junior fresh all season.

Scott noted that James looked more comfortable in the backfield as the 2019 season progressed.

“He got the game speed changed from high school to college, and really he just matured at all levels, as a person, on the field and just taking his weightlifting seriously,” Scott said. “Just knowing going into this year, it's a big year for him, me and the team also, so he knows he has to play a big role this next year and he's ready whenever his name is called.

“Me and him together in the backfield, that's gonna be a duo.”

Scott and James are so entrenched at the top of the depth chart that IU had an exodus of running backs this offseason. Ronnie Walker Jr., Cole Gest and Ivory Winters all transferred. To fill the gap, the Hoosiers are moving do-it-all athlete David Ellis, who was primarily a kick returner last season – one of the best in the Big Ten – back to running back, where he mostly played in high school.

Indiana is also bringing in the 2019 Mr. Football, New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal, as a preferred walk-on. Spegal holds state records for rushing yards (10,867) and rushing touchdowns (173).

The Hoosiers' running backs have been working out individually during the pandemic, without the watchful eye of Hart on them at all times. Hart, the leading rusher in Michigan history, who played three seasons in the NFL with the Colts, said he has encouraged his players to treat this time like they would if they were professionals.

“If you want to play in the NFL, this is really an NFL schedule,” Hart said.. “There's certain times of the year you're not going to be around the coaches, you're not going to have mandatory workouts. As you grow and as you learn, the guys that last and are great players are the guys that do it on their own.”

