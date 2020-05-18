Indiana adds another top guard to 2020 recruiting class

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Khristian Lander, one of the country's top point guards, has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball next season at Indiana.

Coach Archie Miller announced Monday that Lander has decided to reclassify from the 2021 recruiting class so he can play this fall.

“I knew when I first saw Khristian at 15 years old, that he was a special player," Miller said in a statement released by the athletic department. “He has great feel for the point guard position. His competitive drive has pushed him to elevate his game rapidly and his family has done a great job of keeping him grounded and humble.”

Lander had already verbally committed to play for the Hoosiers.

He scored 1,314 points in three seasons at Evansville Reitz, and the 6-foot-2 Lander will vie for playing time with Rob Phinisee. Though Phinisee has started each of his first two seasons with the Hoosiers, he has fought through injuries both seasons.

Indiana now has three of the top in-state players in this year's recruiting class.

Shooting guard Anthony Leal will be the third consecutive IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award winner to play for the Hoosiers. Shooting guard Trey Galloway and Lander were both second-team selections on the Associated Press all-state team. Forward Jordan Geronimo also has signed with the Hoosiers after finishing his prep career in New Hampshire.