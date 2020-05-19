Top IU recruit to enroll year early

One of the best high school point guards in the country will play at Indiana in 2020-21.

Evansville Reitz junior Khristian Lander, who had already committed in February to play for the Hoosiers, announced Monday that he would enroll in college a year early.

The Hoosiers announced later Monday that Lander had signed a letter of intent, officially making him the fourth member of the IU class, which now ranks No. 13 nationally, according to 247sports.com.

“I just felt like I could get my body ready, be physically and mentally prepared to play at the next level at the age that I'm at right now,” said Lander, who is taking two English classes, a government course and an a class in economics in order to be able to finish high school. “I just feel like it was the best move for me.”

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Lander was the top-rated player from Indiana in the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 17 player in the country, according to 247sports, which ranked him as a five-star recruit.

He would have been one of the favorites for next year's Mr. Basketball award had he stayed in high school, but by graduating early he will join an Indiana team that will have big expectations after going without an NCAA Tournament appearance for four straight years. The Hoosiers went 20-13 last season and were on the bubble for a tournament spot when the rest of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lander's decision to begin his IU career in the fall also means he will definitely get a chance to play with 2019 Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis, who could turn professional at the end of the 2020-21 season.

“This year just got scary,” Jackson-Davis, who earned third-team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman last season, tweeted after news of Lander's decision broke.

Lander joins an Indiana freshman class that also includes 2020 Mr. Basketball Anthony Leal from Bloomington South, Jordan Geronimo, a 6-6 forward from Concord, New Hampshire, and Trey Galloway, a high-scoring guard from Culver Academies.

Lander was a target for Hoosiers coach Archie Miller since he was a freshman at Reitz and his signing is another in-state success story for the coach who has also landed three straight Mr. Basketball winners – Leal, Jackson-Davis and Romeo Langford – for the first time in Hoosiers history.

“I knew when I first saw Khristian at 15 years old, that he was a special player,” Miller said in a statement. “He has great feel for the point guard position. His competitive drive has pushed him to elevate his game rapidly, and his family has done a great job of keeping him grounded and humble.

“He cares a great deal about his teammates and winning. It speaks volumes about him wanting this opportunity now and bypassing all of the HS accolades and opportunities he has in front of him to enjoy like most want so often. We are thankful to his family, the trust that goes into this is not easy. Indiana University and Bloomington is the perfect stage for him to grow on and off the court, as well as a student on campus.”

Lander is slightly built and will likely have to put on some muscle to be effective in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten.

“I'm coming in as a true point guard and I can just do whatever they need me to do to contribute to them winning,” said Lander, who models his game off of scoring point guards like John Wall and Damian Lillard.

In his final high school season, he averaged 21 points, six rebounds and 4.6 assists, numbers that earned him third-team All-American honors from MaxPreps. He was also second-team all-state and an Indiana Junior All-Star.

dsinn@jg.net