New safeties coach likes talent at IU

Jason Jones is new to the Indiana coaching staff, but he has known head coach Tom Allen since 2012.

Back then, Jones, who was hired as Indiana's new safeties coach in January, was recruiting in the Dallas area as an assistant for Oklahoma State, while Allen did the same at Ole Miss. When Ole Miss had an opening for a secondary coach in 2013, Allen recommended Jones to head coach Hugh Freeze and the pair worked together for two years.

Five years after Allen left Ole Miss, the pair is working together again. Allen hired Jones to replace Kasey Teegardin, who was promoted to special teams coordinator.

“I have so much respect for Jason,” Allen said when he announced Jones' hiring. “I was fortunate to work with him for two seasons at Ole Miss. He has worked in the SEC and the Big 12, and he was a part of one of the top defenses in the country last year. Jason's a great football coach and is the kind of husband, father and man I want in this program.”

When Allen says that Jones worked for one of the best defenses in the country last season, he isn't exaggerating. In 2019, Jones, 42, was the cornerbacks coach at Florida Atlantic under head coach Lane Kiffin. The Owls gave up just 22 points per game during an 11-3 season and, under Jones' leadership topped the nation with 22 interceptions.

Allen has impressed upon the Indiana defensive coaching staff the importance of creating more turnovers this season after the Hoosiers had only seven interceptions all of last year. He brought in Jones in part to help create those game-changing plays.

Since he took the job, Jones – in his limited time with the players before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring practice – has worked to help his players watch film in a more analytical way, to help them better understand the strengths and weaknesses of the quarterbacks and wide receivers they'll be facing. Doing so, Jones said, will help the players be more instinctive in reading plays as they develop and create more opportunities for turnovers.

“Once they get a good understanding of the (offense), they'll understand there are certain calls that (defensive coordinator Kane) Wommack can make that will allow them to be aggressive and go jump routes and go make those plays,” Jones said.

“One thing that we stressed this spring, we had opportunities where we got our hands on some balls and we didn't quite come down with the interception. ... We're emphasizing, make the interception when you have the chance and they've embraced it.”

Jones left the job working under Kiffin to come to IU because he believes in Allen's ability to turn the Hoosiers into winners. Even in his short time in Bloomington, he has seen the affect Allen has on recruits and how much they respect the head coach's commitment to his players.

“Anyone who has worked with coach Allen, the one thing that everybody says is that he hasn't changed,” Jones said. “The person that he was as a position coach is that same guy even though he is the head coach.

“The thing that the parents and recruits fall in love with is that he's a genuine guy. They know that he truly cares about their son and it's more than just football. That's why recruiting is taking off and we're having the success that we're having.”

That recruiting success has shown up on the depth chart Jones inherited at safety. The Hoosiers are deep at cornerback, and so this offseason corners Jamar Johnson and Raheem Layne moved to safety. Johnson should start, while Layne backs up redshirt junior Juwan Burgess.

Jones believes he has a talented group. In the four spring practices, he tried to mold the safeties into a group that can take charge of the secondary.

“The safeties in this defense, those are the guys that make the checks and get everybody lined up,” Jones said. “What I'm trying to get those guys to be is just be the quarterback and be more vocal. Some guys are more vocal than others. Just like Devon (Matthews). He's not a vocal leader. He's one of those guys that sort of leads by example. I'm trying to get him to come out of his shell.”

dsinn@jg.net