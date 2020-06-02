Ex-IU football player killed during protests

Violence in Indianapolis, amid the protests against police brutality that have swept the country, claimed the life of a former Indiana football player.

Chris Beaty, 38, was identified by the Marion County coroner's office as one of at least two shooting victims from Saturday night. Beaty, who had been a defensive lineman, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

“I am at a loss for words,” Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating. Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together.

“He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend! LEO.”

Beaty grew up in Indianapolis and won three state championships at Cathedral. He played for the Hoosiers from 2000 to 2004, suiting up for three seasons under head coach Gerry DiNardo, though he was recruited to Bloomington by DiNardo's predecessor, Cam Cameron.

“We are all heartbroken at the news about Chris,” Cameron wrote in a statement. “I think I can speak for everyone in (the IU) locker room as well as Indiana University, we all loved Chris. Chris was a great person and teammate, a leader, someone who always put others, black or white, before himself.

“Unfortunately, from what I've been told, it cost him his life as he was returning home from helping someone else get home safely during the riots before he was shot. He was everything we Hoosiers hope to inspire in others.”

Beaty remained close to the football team. In April, he tweeted a photo of a Zoom call with Allen and some other former IU football players. In Indianapolis, he ran nightclubs and a promotional company, Fresh Marketing.

As the news of Beaty's death circulated through social media Sunday night, tributes poured in.

“Chris was one of the most genuine brothers I knew,” tweeted Michael Grady, a reporter with the YES Network in New York, who met Beaty when they both worked in Indianapolis years ago. “His hustle & ambition was inspiring, and he did it all with a big smile. He showed love to EVERYONE & repped his city to the fullest. Last time I saw him, we shared how proud we were of each other.”

“R.I.P. Chris Beaty, was a great guy,” former Hoosiers basketball player and current Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon tweeted. “We had some good times at IU. You will be truly missed bro.”

Protests in Indianapolis have been in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.

As the Indiana community mourned the death of Beaty on Monday, Hoosiers athletic director Fred Glass announced he will host a Zoom call along with the Athletic Director's Council on Diversity and Inclusivity where all interested athletes can share their thoughts on Floyd's death and the athletic department's response. He added that his staff would be reaching out to coaches to make sure athletes are aware of the mental health services available to them if necessary.

“Our students are hurting,” Glass said in a statement. “All of them. They are our family, and we love them. We are proud to be a Department that has always put the holistic care and support of our students first which is all the more important in tough times.

“We can't let ourselves be content to send the Floyd family our 'thoughts and prayers' and then lapse into moving on to other things, or we will be condemning ourselves to continuing to endure these kinds of atrocities, and George Floyd's death will have been in vain.”

