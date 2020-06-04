Indiana puts plan in place for return

Indiana will begin allowing athletes back on to its campus to start summer workouts June 15, the Hoosiers announced Wednesday. Athletes have been away from campus since March in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The football team will be allowed to return June 15, while the men's and women's basketball programs will return June 18 and begin voluntary workouts at that time. Other teams will return in intervals through the summer.

The Hoosiers called the announcement the Phase One Restart Plan and provided a list of the procedures and safety protocols that programs will have to undergo in order to keep the risk of a virus outbreak as low as possible. Indiana expects parts of the plan may be altered as federal guidance changes, but the plan is the latest step toward a resumption of normal university business in a modified manner in the fall.

“We cannot totally eliminate the risk,” athletic director Fred Glass said in a statement. “At least until there is a vaccine, there will be risk. What we can do is have the best doctors give us the best protocols and make sure they are strictly followed. That's what we've done and what we are going to do.”

Only 68 athletes will come back June 15, with 25 more arriving June 29 and the remaining returning July 6. The first wave will begin the return process Monday with mandatory testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a two- to-three-day quarantine period as the players and coaching staff await the results. If all goes well, the players will then go through an orientation to learn all of the policies and procedures they must follow.

Football coach Tom Allen laid out the whole return process for the media in a video conference Wednesday morning before expressing his excitement at getting to see his players face to face for the first time in months.

“I can't wait to see them, it's been so long.” Allen said. “Seems like it. It really has. I'd love to give them a big old bear hug. Probably going to have to give them either a fist bump or an elbow bump or whatever the protocol is for that. Just to be able to see them face-to-face it's such a huge part of who we are here. The relationships that we have with our guys, I love being around them.”

Allen added that when voluntary workouts begin, the players will be put in groups of nine – along with a strength coach for each group – and spread out throughout the weight room to cut down on the possibility of spreading the virus. The same procedures will be followed when the players return to the practice field, with different groups occupying different areas of the facility.

The first task for Allen will be determining how many of his players were able to stay relatively in shape while at home. By NCAA rule, football teams were allowed to suggest workouts for players but weren't allowed to require those workouts or track progress. Allen said he believes the Hoosiers have built trust within their program and the players know that everyone else was counting on them to stay in shape, so he's hopeful about their conditioning level.

“There's going to be some things we're going to have to make up for when we come back because even if you're training by yourself it's not the same as having the whole room full of guys with the strength staff,” Allen said. “The amount of work they put in is on them and we're going to find out here pretty soon who has and who hasn't.”

As the team prepares to return to workouts, Allen acknowledged recent months have been difficult for his program. From the pandemic to the deaths of wide receiver Cam Wilson's parents, the protests around the death of George Floyd, and the shooting death of former IU lineman Chris Beaty on Saturday night during protests in Indianapolis, Allen said the time away has left the players with a lot to process. He remains committed to listening to his players' perspectives and providing guidance when it's asked of him.

“You think about what's happened these last few months, it's been hard,” Allen said. “I don't think you realize how hard it really is maybe until you take a step back and let some of these things pass. When you're in it, you're just fighting those battles as they come and you're just mustering the energy. It's probably just more of the emotional drain that it has on you that you don't always realize how taxing that can be.

“You got to be there for your guys; when things go wrong, when adversity hits. It's not if, it's when. Nobody could predict these kinds of things are going to happen and happen in succession.”

