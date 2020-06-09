IU's offense excites transfer tight end

Khameron Taylor was not a pass-catcher at South Alabama. In the Jaguars' run-heavy offense, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound tight end was primarily used as a blocker.

This season will be different for Taylor. In May, Taylor, an Alachua, Florida, native announced he would be transferring to Indiana to play his final season of eligibility in the Big Ten. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible immediately and ready to step in and help an IU offense that could be one of the Big Ten's best.

“I told him he's probably not going to block power very much like he did at his previous school,” new Indiana tight ends coach Kevin Wright said. “He's going to have to block, don't get me wrong. I think you'll see some of the athleticism that when you watch the tape you see. He fits as the guy that has that hybrid ability. He's probably a little bit bigger than some of the guys in the room.”

Taylor will be entering a tight ends group that is in flux. Outside of redshirt junior Peyton Hendershot, a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season, the returning players at the position have caught a grand total of 12 passes and one touchdown in their IU careers.

Taylor caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown at South Alabama last season but might be counted on to be more of a threat in the receiving game this season. A lot depends on whether Hendershot, who is working through some legal issues related to a February arrest, is available. He is involved with the team on a limited basis for now.

“As a player, I think I bring toughness and physicality,” said Taylor, who graduated from South Alabama in May. “I'm prideful of my physicality and blocking. At South, I had a role of being a blocker in our offense, so I take pride in it. I just wanted to win, so it was like I'm going to give it my all for my teammates and stuff like that. I think I'm really good in the passing game. I think I'll get an opportunity to show it in this offense.

“I think I just need the opportunity. I didn't at South get to run a lot of routes in games, didn't get a lot of targets. I felt like I'm just going to make the most of the play when it comes my way.”

Even if Hendershot does play this season, Taylor will at least provide some veteran leadership. The Hoosiers feel they are getting a steadying influence on the locker room and a mentally tough player who won't shy away from the pressure of the Big Ten.

“Quite honestly, you can't replace game time experience and that's the advantage of bringing in someone like Kham, who's a grad transfer, who's played a lot of college football,” Wright said. “I don't think the lights are going to be too bright for him. I think it's going to be a matter of coming in and learning the offense. He's been an on-point guy, too. He's been very responsible just in regards to the things we've asked him to do.”

Taylor plans to lose about 15 pounds before the scheduled start of the regular season to get down to 255, where he feels he is fastest. He is looking forward to seeing Bloomington for the first time after not being able to visit during his recruitment because of travel restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Without being able to get him to campus, the Hoosiers instead played up the concept of the program as a family – Tom Allen's team slogan of “Love Each Other” or LEO at the forefront – to get Taylor to commit. Taylor clicked with the coaches and said he felt as though “things were gravitating toward IU” throughout his recruitment.

“It would be weird, maybe I see something about Indiana, maybe Coach (Wright) would text me out of the blue,” Taylor said. “I'd be doing something else, working out, it was really weird. I just like everything about IU. I talked to Coach Allen. I liked everything he preached. I felt like he was a good guy. I feel like he's got my best interest at heart.

“I know Coach (Indiana defensive coordinator Kane) Wommack from South (Alabama). We had a pretty good relationship. I'm cool with him. He's a great genuine dude. I'm glad he's on staff. ... It just felt like everything was pointing in Indiana's direction.”

