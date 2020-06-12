Duelling duals: IU,Purdue land QBs

A deluge of talent at quarterback has committed to play college football in the Hoosier State beginning in 2021.

Indiana and Purdue received commitments from four-star signal-callers on back-to-back days, with Naperville, Illinois, native Sam Jackson choosing Purdue on Wednesday, and Donaven McCulley out of Lawrence North picking the Hoosiers on Thursday.

Jackson, who had previously been committed to Minnesota as part of the best Gophers recruiting class in two decades, flipped his commitment to Purdue. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Jackson is listed as an “athlete” on 247sports.com but said Purdue recruited him to play quarterback. He is the No. 328 player nationally as well as the sixth-ranked recruit from Illinois.

“They like that I'm a dual threat,” Jackson told GoldandBlack.com. “I think a lot of dual-threat quarterbacks, though, can run better than they pass, but I'm a pass-first quarterback. I can run, too. But I only run to make plays. I can throw better than I can run. That's one of the things they like most about me.

“When they first offered me (a scholarship), that's the No. 1 thing they were saying to me. They were saying the offense they were looking forward to having would fit my style of play.”

Jackson's commitment marks the second straight recruiting class in which Purdue has brought in a four-star quarterback after 6-4 Michael Alaimo – the No. 12 pro-style passer in the 2020 class – chose the Boilers last year. The pair of elite recruits will enter a crowded quarterbacks room in West Lafayette that features two QBs with game experience and some gaudy numbers – Jack Plummer and Aidan O'Connell – as well as promising UCLA transfer Austin Burton. Coach Jeff Brohm will have plenty of options under center in the coming years.

With Jackson's decision, the Boilers have nine commitments in their 2021 class, which ranks 50th nationally.

The Hoosiers landed maybe their top target in the entire 2021 class when McCulley spurned offers from Iowa, Michigan State and Ole Miss, among others, to give the Hoosiers their first four-star commitment of the class. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound McCulley is the No. 317 prospect nationally and the 12th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class.

The Indianapolis native is also the No. 3 in-state prospect and, along with Valparaiso defensive end Cooper Jones, gives the Hoosiers commitments from two of the top five Indiana recruits.

“They were really the first school to believe in me,” McCulley told the IndyStar about Indiana. “There was always that relationship with their coaches and all that. I just feel like you won't find another head coach like coach (Tom) Allen. They are rare. ... The way he cares about his players, he's just a genuine guy. I just thought he's one of a kind as a coach.”

“They said they feel like I can take them to the next level. I'm just something different, and they just like how I play. I'm a unique player.”

McCulley will enter a quarterback depth chart in Bloomington that is arguably as talented as Purdue's. The Hoosiers' starter for the foreseeable future if he stays healthy is redshirt sophomore Michael Penix Jr., whose ability to throw on the move stood out last season. Waiting in the wings are former four-star recruit Jack Tuttle and incoming true freshman Dexter Williams II, a dual-threat passer from Georgia.

McCulley tallied more than 2,500 total yards as a junior at Lawrence North last season and was responsible for 19 touchdowns (17 passing) and only three interceptions. Recruiting expert Allen Trieu from 247sports.com believes McCulley has the talent to shine at Indiana.

“(He) throws well on the move and shows the ability to throw from every angle and does not have to be set to generate velocity,” Trieu wrote. “Above-average arm strength and can throw with touch. Has to keep working on getting set and getting rid of the ball quickly consistently.”

Indiana's nine-man recruiting class ranks 55th nationally, but its average recruiting rating of 0.8640 is the highest the Hoosiers have had in any class since 247sports.com began tracking the metric in 2000. With fewer scholarships available after a couple of larger classes the last few years, IU has gone for quality over quantity in 2021 and it has paid off.

Note: Indiana also received a commitment Thursday from Andy Buttrell, a three-star offensive tackle out of Argyle, Texas. The 6-foot-5, 298-pound Buttrell originally committed to Fordham and will be a walk-on at Indiana after passing on scholarship offers from Air Force, Nevada and Southern Mississippi. He will also walk on as a thrower on the IU track team.

