IU president giving retiring AD medal

Fred Glass, who will retire as Indiana athletic director today, received the IU President's Medal for Excellence from university president Michael McRobbie, the Hoosiers announced Monday.

The medal is the highest honor an Indiana president can give and has only been handed out to recipients from the athletic department six times out of 143 total awards.

Glass received the award during an unannounced appearance from McRobbie during a Zoom conference with senior administrative staff from the athletic department Monday morning.

The medal honors Glass' 111/2-year tenure as athletic director. He will step down today and be replaced by his top deputy, Scott Dolson.

“Fred has been an outstanding athletics director for IU and is one of the very best in the Big Ten,” McRobbie said in a statement. “He assumed the role after what had been a tumultuous decade for IU Athletics. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to return his alma mater to its rightful place as one of the premier athletic departments in the country.”

The other IU athletics representatives to receive the President's Medal for Excellence are: Bob Knight (1987), Ed Williams (1992), Jerry Yeagley (2018), Lin Loring (2018) and Hobie Billingsley (2018).

Glass hired current coaches Archie Miller, Tom Allen, Teri Moren and Jeff Mercer. He also presided over renovations that modernized Memorial Stadium and Assembly Hall.

