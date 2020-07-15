Allen expects season, 10 games

Indiana football coach Tom Allen believes there is a chance the Big Ten will add a 10th game to its conference schedule this season in order to provide its West Division members with an extra home date in the wake of the conference's decision to play only league opponents this year.

“We play in a great conference, a lot of physical football teams, it's going to be hard for everybody,” Allen said of potentially playing 10 straight Big Ten games. “We'll all be in the same boat. Don't know how all the other conferences are going to respond. That really was not part of it. Basically, you have to decide what's best for the schools that you work with and you represent.

“Our leadership made that decision that I support 100%. We still don't know who we're going to play, the order we're going to play them in or how are going to play. Those are still to be determined.”

The Big Ten typically plays nine games during the conference season, with the East and West divisions getting five home games in alternating seasons.

In 2020, the East Division was scheduled to get five home games, meaning an additional game added to Indiana's schedule would be on the road.

Among the teams that could be added to the Hoosiers' schedule are Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Northwestern. A matchup with the Wildcats would be particularly intriguing as Northwestern's starting quarterback could be graduate transfer Peyton Ramsey, a former Hoosier.

Allen emphasized he supports the Big Ten's decision to go conference-only but lamented the loss of nonconference games.

Indiana is scheduled to open its season Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.

“Those opportunities to get ready for conference play have been very, very important for us, so you won't have those now,” Allen said. “(But) the flexibility within the schedule that (playing only conference games) gives us, to be able to have a situation where maybe two teams can't play so now you move that game to a different spot. Whereas with a normal 12-game season with nonconference games mixed in there, there's really, outside that one bye week, you have no other options.”

The fourth-year Hoosiers coach made his comments during a video news conference Tuesday morning, his first public remarks since his players began returning to Indiana's campus in June.

Despite the recent uptick in cases of the virus nationwide and the decisions of some FCS conferences to cancel football in the fall, Allen said he is “optimistic” that there will be a college football season, though he admitted that he and other coaches across the country would have liked to have had more clarity by the middle of July.

“I know that there's a lot of question marks still out there, but I believe that we will start our season,” said Allen, who is 18-20 in his Hoosiers career. “I believe we will start our season on time. I do and I feel like there will be challenges to be able to maintain the season without interruption.

“I don't think anybody really knows what they're going to look like, so I think you just do what we always do here. That is, you focus on what you know. Right now, we know that we're preparing our football team for the 2020 season.”

As Indiana's football team has returned to campus, the Hoosiers have stayed relatively free of COVID-19, with only four positive tests across the entire athletic department as of Tuesday.

Indiana's good luck in keeping the virus at bay can be partially attributed to an emphasis from the coaching staff on maintaining proper social distancing and mask-wearing protocols even when the players aren't at the team facility. Allen acknowledged that keeping the players safe on campus is the “biggest challenge” his staff is facing and it will only get more difficult as the rest of the student population returns in August. For now, however, the Hoosiers have done a good job of following the new rules.

“Every weekend there's reminders that go out,” the coach said. “We always end each lift group with a challenge about social distancing, wearing your masks, staying away from parties, staying away from events that are large group gatherings indoors.

“We don't follow them home or hold their hand when they're there, but I'll tell you what, it's constant, constant reminder. We've had some situations where we found out they weren't doing that and we had to get all over them.”

In recent days, NCAA rules have permitted Allen to evaluate his players' workouts in person for the first time since the spring practice schedule, which was cut well short because of the pandemic. He said that about 80% of his team came back to campus in solid shape, with an additional 10% in “elite” condition. As for the other 10%, they “had too many potato chips and soda.”

Allen also announced the return of All-Big Ten tight end Peyton Hendershot to full participation in team activities after pleading guilty in June to a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

dsinn@jg.net