Indiana halts voluntary football workouts

On Tuesday, Indiana football coach Tom Allen said he was “excited about our football team and how hard they're working right now.” Three days later, on Friday afternoon, the Hoosiers announced they had shut down voluntary team workouts after six participants in the workouts tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week.

Indiana did not specify if the positive tests came from players or support staff and it did not give a time frame for when workouts might return. The move does not affect any of the other IU athletic programs that are back on campus, including men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, volleyball and field hockey.

“Per the recommendations of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, each positive test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect individuals who are considered close contacts, and may have been exposed to the virus,” Indiana said in a statement. “These close contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.”

Indiana becomes the latest Big Ten football team to pause workouts because of a mini-outbreak in the program, following Ohio State, which paused July 8 and resumed Tuesday, and Maryland, which did so Saturday.

Prior to this week, the Hoosiers had been able to contain the coronavirus within their athletic department thanks to frequent reminders to athletes and proper mask-wearing and social-distancing procedures during workouts.

Indiana began testing its athletes for the coronavirus when they first came back to campus in mid-June. In the first round of returns, the Hoosiers conducted 187 tests across the athletic department and had zero positive tests. The second batch of tests – completed last week – showed four positive results out of 112 tests.

Of the four positives from that second round of testing, Allen said “a small number” were from the football program, though he did not specify how many, or whether those cases came from players, coaches or staff.

During his video press conference Tuesday, Allen said that keeping his players as safe as possible is a major focus and “maybe the biggest challenge we all face right now.” He pointed out that, even if the players follow all the proper protocols while in the football building, he has to trust them to also do so when they go back to their housing and the coaching staff can't keep an eye on them.

“Every weekend there's reminders (about safety) that go out (to the players),” Allen said. “We always end each lift group with a challenge about social distancing, wearing your masks, staying away from parties, staying away from events that are large group gatherings indoors.

“That's the most dangerous type of environment we think to be in. We got a lot of people and you got to keep your mask on when you're within six feet of other people whether inside or outside. That's kind of how we deal with that. We follow that when we're here. When they're not here and we don't follow them home or hold their hand when they're there, but I'll tell you what, it's constant, constant reminder. We've had some situations where we found out they weren't doing that and we had to get all over them. ... I hope that they will listen and once again it's about being unselfish.”

Allen said that, as of Tuesday, he had no players come to him and say they did not feel safe playing this season, even though that is an option he has made sure to emphasize is available. Indiana has said it will honor scholarships for any athletes who do not feel comfortable playing this season because of the virus.

“We want them to feel very comfortable with what we're doing,” Allen said. “We believe in the medical professionals that we have here at IU and not just the way they're leading here on our campus, but the whole Big Ten.”

Note: Indiana redshirt junior tight end Peyton Hendershot was one of 36 players named to the John Mackey Award watch list, the Hoosiers announced. The Mackey Award is given annually to the best tight end in college football.

Hendershot was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019, when he set Indiana single-season tight end records with 52 catches (fourth nationally among tight ends) and 622 receiving yards (10th), while also hauling in four touchdown passes.

Hendershot recently returned to full team participation after being suspended part of the offseason following a February arrest.

Hendershot pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespass in June.

