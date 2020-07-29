Miller pleased with team's efforts

Indiana basketball players began returning to Bloomington in the middle of June. By July 1, the entire team was back. To hear coach Archie Miller tell it, every Hoosier has gotten in at least four weeks of solid work, despite all of the limitations and restrictions that come from practicing during a pandemic.

“We had a good summer, we have a good group,” Miller said. “I'm really, really pleased with how this thing has turned out for us, I couldn't ask (the players) for much more. Our administration, our doctors, they deserve a ton of credit. This is not going to be easy, and we have a lot more hurdles to get through.

“I'm just crossing my fingers that we can get the fall term going with fall sports. Everybody needs it and our kids need it more than anything.”

Miller's comments came Tuesday on a video call with the media, the first time he has spoken publicly since the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament were canceled in March.

The sudden end to the season was a difficult pill to swallow for the Hoosiers, who crushed Nebraska in their final game before the cancellation and seemed to be on track to earn a spot in March Madness for the first time since 2016.

“Obviously it was tough, especially for our seniors on the team, Devonte (Green) and De'Ron (Davis) who never got to play in the tournament,” said sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was among a group of players who also spoke Tuesday. “We just have to come back hungry. We don't know what this virus is or where it's going to go.

“We're going to act like we're going to play all of our games and we're going to prepare for the season as we've been doing.”

Miller – whose team is scheduled to play in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii in November – is unsure whether there will be adjustments to the Hoosiers' schedule, but he said he is confident there will be a basketball season and an NCAA Tournament at the end of it.

“Basketball will adjust,” the fourth-year Indiana coach said. “I'd be shocked, absolutely shocked if we don't turn out a good basketball season. Whether that's nonconference, conference-only, conference in January, I don't know, but I feel like we'll have a great college basketball season and we'll be ready for the tournament when it comes rolling around.”

The Hoosiers began working out in small groups in the weight room in June and then progressed to spaced-out shooting drills in Assembly Hall after about a week. Masks were required during the shooting drills, and players were supposed to stay with one shooter and one rebounder at each basket. Athletic trainer Tim Garl has been on hand “all day long” to give players treatment and enforce social distancing when possible.

On July 20, coaches were allowed by the NCAA to begin overseeing the players in person, and the players have had a handful of short workouts under the tutelage of Miller's staff, though there has not yet been any scrimmaging.

That will continue until Friday, after which the players will be away from the staff until fall practice begins in September.

The Hoosiers coach said his players came back to campus in very good shape considering the work that was missed in the spring because of the pandemic. He also praised their ability to be responsible and practice social distancing outside the basketball facility.

Indiana football shut down voluntary workouts July 17 because of six positive tests for the virus within the program, and Iowa basketball did the same Tuesday after two positive tests. The Hoosiers' hoops team has had no such issues yet.

“I feel like we've done a really good job as a group of handling (the new rules),” Miller said. “I have to give our players a lot of credit. Part of the challenge right now is that none of your issues typically are going to happen in your own facility.

“It's going to happen the other 18-19 hours of the day when you don't see them on campus. To our guys' credit, I really feel like there's been some discipline there, there's been some leadership and some accountability in terms of 'Let's not all stray off here.'”

