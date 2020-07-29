TinCaps extend meal kit sales through September

The TinCaps are continuing their sales of ballpark meal kits through the end of September, the franchise announced. Orders will be available for pickup once every two weeks. The TinCaps sell "two-person" meal kits for $100 – each kit is designed to include several meals per person – and "family" kits for $185 each. This week’s menu features chicken Alfredo, pulled pork sliders, beef brisket, hot dogs and brats.

The meals are prepared by Parkview Field’s culinary team with cooking/reheating instructions provided. All items are packaged in Vera Bradley-designed bags. Fans also have the option to add on adult beverages.

For the next round of meal kits, fans must place their order at www.tincaps.com or https://tincaps.wufoo.com/forms/zh6if5t11rmxzw/ by Monday (4 p.m. deadline). Contactless drive-through pickup at Parkview Field is set for next Friday afternoon. After that, the next pickup will be Aug. 21.

The meal kits program began in April and has helped the TinCaps recoup some of the revenue they have lost because of the season being canceled. It has also given fans a chance to have ballpark food despite not being able to attend games this year. For more information on the TinCaps' meal kits program and how it has affected the community, visit https://www.journalgazette.net/sports/professional/tincaps/20200528/tincaps-ballpark-food-sales-a-hit.

“We’re really excited to extend our Meal Kits program,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. “Our culinary team has done an exceptional job bringing our fans a taste of Parkview Field this year, even without TinCaps games. We appreciate all of our fans who’ve purchased Meal Kits and invite everyone to try it out. If my own family of four is any example, you won’t be short on food, so just make sure you have enough room for leftovers in your refrigerator.”

