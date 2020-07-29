The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, July 29, 2020 11:10 pm

    TinCaps selling 2020 commemorative t-shirts

    DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette

    The TinCaps have begun selling t-shirts commemorating the lost 2020 season, the team announced late Tuesday. Fans can select from several options of shirts, including celebrating an undefeated season, a "Midwest League championship" and leaving a “customer review” for 2020.

    The shirts are available in green, red and dark gray and cost $20 apiece. They can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne/news/tincaps-offer-fans-t-shirts-to-commemorate-2020. Sizes range from youth small to adult 4x-large.

    “We’re looking at about 19 months without hosting a game—our primary source of revenue—which is incredibly challenging for us as an organization,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. “But while we can’t entertain fans like we normally do at Parkview Field, we hope we can still bring a smile to fans with some of these creative t-shirt designs. We truly appreciate anyone who supports the TinCaps during this period of adversity.”

    There are six styles of shirt available in total. They are:

    · 0.5 Out of 5 Stars

    · 2020 Undefeated Season

    · 2020 Midwest League Champs

    · Swipe Left

    · Someone Had to Win

    · Wear a Mask

    dsinn@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story