TinCaps selling 2020 commemorative t-shirts

The TinCaps have begun selling t-shirts commemorating the lost 2020 season, the team announced late Tuesday. Fans can select from several options of shirts, including celebrating an undefeated season, a "Midwest League championship" and leaving a “customer review” for 2020.

The shirts are available in green, red and dark gray and cost $20 apiece. They can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne/news/tincaps-offer-fans-t-shirts-to-commemorate-2020. Sizes range from youth small to adult 4x-large.

“We’re looking at about 19 months without hosting a game—our primary source of revenue—which is incredibly challenging for us as an organization,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. “But while we can’t entertain fans like we normally do at Parkview Field, we hope we can still bring a smile to fans with some of these creative t-shirt designs. We truly appreciate anyone who supports the TinCaps during this period of adversity.”

There are six styles of shirt available in total. They are:

· 0.5 Out of 5 Stars

· 2020 Undefeated Season

· 2020 Midwest League Champs

· Swipe Left

· Someone Had to Win

· Wear a Mask

