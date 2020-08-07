IU coach taking it one day at a time

It has been a difficult offseason for Indiana football.

Coming off the program's best year in more than a quarter-century, it should have been a triumphant moment for an up-and-coming group. Instead, the 23-22 Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee left a bitter taste in the Hoosiers' mouths and then the coronavirus pandemic left them – along with every other team in college football – trying to figure out ways to stay in shape while apart from their coaches and wondering whether a 2020 season will even be played.

It's still unclear if there will be a season this year, but the Big Ten took a significant step in that direction Wednesday, releasing a 10-game, conference-only schedule. Indiana's slate is brutal in the early going, with matchups against No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 7 Penn State and second-ranked Ohio State in the first four weeks of the season.

On Thursday, the Hoosiers officially began preparing for that Sept. 4 season opener against the Badgers, conducting their first fall practice. Coach Tom Allen, entering his fourth season at the helm, has stressed the usual coach's mantra of “take it one day at a time,” but that attitude has turned into a necessity this year.

“We're going to focus on one thing and that's today,” Allen said. “I can't control tomorrow. I never have been able to control tomorrow, but more than ever we have to focus on today. Yeah, we're going to have a plan, but man, we had a lot of plans going into all this. Most of those plans have been scrapped.

“So, it's going to focus on the short term of today. We'll have a plan for tomorrow schedule-wise for sure, but we're not going to go much further than that. I challenge our players. We're going to control what we can control.”

The Hoosiers missed out on not only spring practice time, but two weeks of summer reps because they had to shut down voluntary workouts in mid-July following six positive tests for COVID-19.

With that in mind, Indiana will alter its practices to try to make sure its players don't ramp up too fast and risk injury. In this, Allen believes the presence of new strength coach Aaron Wellman, a West Noble graduate who previously held the same position with the New York Giants, will be advantageous.

To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, Allen added that the Hoosiers will probably do more work with dummies and sleds rather than live tackling and more walk-throughs rather than 11-on-11 or seven-on-seven live play drills.

“We're going to have to maximize those kinds of things to prepare our football team to be able to play and stay healthy throughout the season,” Allen said. “But, once again, you got to balance that with getting your body ready to play Big Ten games, which is hard to do physically.”

Among the players to watch is quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is coming off a shoulder injury that ended his 2019 season prematurely. As a true freshman, Penix won the starting job over Peyton Ramsey and Jack Tuttle. He flashed rocket arm with terrific speed when he was forced to flee the pocket.

Allen said he wants Penix to be more of a leader.

When asked about who he'll be keeping a close eye on in camp, Allen rattled off a list of players he's told need to make a leap this season. At the top is wide receiver Miles Marshall, a 6-foot-4, 208-pound redshirt sophomore who caught 16 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown last season.

Star wideout Whop Philyor needs a secondary receiver to help him stretch the field, and in Allen's mind, Marshall could be the complementary threat that makes Philyor more dangerous.

“I want to see (Marshall) take his game to another level,” Allen said. “We watched the Purdue game (Marshall's only start last season) again recently and he made three really, really big, timely catches. ... I want to see him elevate his game.”

On the offensive line, the Hoosiers will have to replace three-year starter Coy Cronk and NFL draft pick Simon Stepaniak, but Allen believes this has the makings of a special team, if it continues to work.

“When you look at us and you evaluate the players on this team, there's a lot of reason to be very excited about the number of young men that have played high-level football in this conference,” Allen said. “There's a large group of those guys on this team, ... in areas that are really critical. For me that's exciting.

“Obviously, I said it in the past, I'll say it again, I have high expectations for this football team. How good can we be? That's up to them. How hard are we going to be willing to work every single day between now and when we kick off? ... We've got to decide how the 2020 Indiana Hoosiers are going to be remembered.”

dsinn@jg.net