Penix growing into role as leader

Indiana is ready for Michael Penix Jr. to take the reins.

A year ago, Penix was just one of three quarterbacks battling for the starting job in fall camp. As the 2020 camp dawns – the Hoosiers conducted their second official preseason practice Friday – the left-hander is the unquestioned starter, and the man the Indiana coaching staff believes can take the team into the upper echelons of the Big Ten.

After a redshirt freshman season that saw Penix win the job and play spectacularly at times before a shoulder injury ended his season, the Hoosiers are expecting their starting quarterback to act like a leader despite his relative inexperience.

“The biggest thing Mike and I have talked about is just ownership of the offense, making it his,” offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “That takes time. You have to invest in the guys around you. You have to spend time ... communicating to make it his. Most offenses will tell you, you go as far as your quarterback plays. We think Michael can be very special, but we're pushing him to take ownership of the offense, hold guys accountable and make sure it's right, make sure it's the way he wants it done.

“We all know, when the quarterback runs the room, you've got a shot.”

By his teammates' accounts, Penix has taken well to his new role as one of the faces of the team. A loud presence on the practice field, he has helped keep the players organized through a tumultuous summer that has featured plenty of uncertainty over whether the college football will even take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the Hoosiers returned to campus in June, Penix has organized workouts outside of the team-sanctioned lifting sessions, impressing even his more veteran peers.

“When he stepped on campus and we were able to come together on the campus, he would get all the guys together just to throw,” junior running back Stevie Scott III said. “He was trying to keep us together and build that chemistry starting from the offseason. Then as workouts started and things of that nature, he was always in the front of the line.

“He was trying to help better guys in certain ways and areas. I feel like Mike is, he is still learning, but I feel that by the beginning of the season to the end, I feel like Mike will be where he should be at for a leader.”

Even in the spring, when players were mostly on their own when it came to working out with an actual football and it was difficult to find available space to get reps, the quarterback was able to find ways to improve. It helps that his favorite target – with 70 catches for 1,002 yards last season, he's everyone favorite target – Whop Philyor lives close by in the Tampa, Florida, area.

Penix and Philyor will need to have terrific chemistry on the field if Indiana's offense is going to reach its potential.

Philyor is a star at receiver and having the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Penix throwing passes his way could bring out the best in both of them.

“We see each other all the time,” Philyor said “Either he is at my house or we are outside throwing the football and we are on the game. There is never a time we are not together. Our relationship is always going to be brother and brother. That is my brother. Not much more to explain, we are brothers. We are always going to be together.”

Penix's promising first season as the Indiana starter was cut short by the injury, and he's hungry to prove he can be healthy for a full season after suffering season-ending injuries his first two years in Bloomington.

Despite the shoulder injury, Penix was still able to rack up more than 1,300 yards passing, completing 68.8% of his throws, an Indiana record. He finished with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions and added two scores on the ground.

For now, Indiana fans can dream about more performances like the one Penix had against Michigan State last season in which he threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns (two to Philyor) without an interception and nearly led the Hoosiers to an elusive road victory over a ranked opponent.

In the early stages of camp, however, Penix is just happy to finally get back to full team workouts – while wearing a mask, which he says is “almost like it's not even there.”

He's working on getting better at checking out of plays when he sees the defense in an advantageous setup and getting more consistent as a thrower.

“It's been great getting back on the field,” said Penix, who landed on the Maxwell Award watch list this summer as one of the best players in the country. “You know, that's what we've all been waiting for. I feel like we just picked up where we left off. We've still been grinding every day. We've still been going over the plays, making sure we know what we have to do so whenever this time had come. We knew what we were going to do and knew how to execute at a high level.”

dsinn@jg.net